LAST weekend's heroic performance from the Boys in Green saw young children across Ireland participate in showing their appreciation to Irish striker Troy Parrot after his hat-trick in Budapest last Sunday gave Ireland's World Cup hopes a major lift.

The School have decorated their tree in unique fashion this year

And on group of West Belfast schoolchildren have this week created their classroom Christmas Tree in honour of Parrott's heroics.

Ché Copeland gazes upon a cut-out of Troy Parrott

Apollo One is a classroom in St Gerard’s School on the Blacks Road and this festive season have created and decorated a very special Christmas Tree dedicated to their hero, Troy Parrott.

Troy the Boy

Miss Tracy Rea called her classroom true football fans of many teams, but in particular the students have come together in support of the Irish football team in their journey to qualify for next Summer's World Cup.

"Apollo One are true football fans who support a variety of teams and promote fair play in all aspects of the beautiful game, and have honoured to make sure the tree will remain up in their classroom until the play-off stages in the Spring."

Miss Rea and her classroom will be hoping and praying that the boys in green can get the job done and give us all a sensational summer to remember in North America.