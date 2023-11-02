Police treating anti-immigration housing posters in Belvoir as a 'hate incident'

ANGER: The posters were erected in the Belvoir area of South Belfast

POLICE are treating signage erected in the Belvoir area of South Belfast as a "hate incident".

The posters state 'NIHE and Private Landlords take note, Belvoir will no longer accept the re-housing of illegal immigrants or the excrement of local communities'.

SDLP councillor Dónal Lyons was contacted by local residents and removed a number of the posters himself.

“Racism is a poison and there can be no place for it in our society,” he said.

"These signs were absolutely disgraceful and upset a number of residents living in this area. They were put up by anonymous thugs in the dead of night in an attempt to intimidate and threaten and I heard from a large number of people who wanted to ensure they were removed immediately.

“Those behind these posters do not speak for the community in this area. The message is deeply racist and does not reflect the people living in south Belfast, which is the most diverse constituency in the North. We need to send a clear message that this kind of activity won’t be tolerated and show our solidarity with minority communities living in this area.

“After speaking with local residents I was happy to remove a number of these posters. As a representative of people in this area I will always stand up for them against the small number of people who wish to drag us back and use their sinister influence to keep their community under their malign influence to serve their own ends.”

South Belfast Alliance MLA Kate Nicholl said she was “shocked” by the erection of the posters.

"They are designed only to divide communities and stir up fear. They create a chill factor for those living in the area and badly damage community relations," she stated.

“It is also important we don’t fall for the right-wing media narrative of pitting vulnerable people against one another. I work with refugees every single day and what they have endured is incomprehensible to most of us. They are people – just like anyone else – who have value and who matter. Seeking a safe and peaceful life is not a crime, it is a human right. No human being is illegal."

Sinn Féin councillor Geraldine McAteer condemned the erection of the posters.

“I think the threatening posters which were erected in the Belvoir estate were disgusting, disgraceful, racist and represent a sinister hate crime.

"They not only threatened the Housing Executive and local private landlords but were also very clearly directed at refugees.

"It is particularly disturbing that so many were printed out and put up, including a very large banner. They were clearly aimed at stirring up hatred and do not reflect the community in south Belfast.

"I’ve been contacted by residents who are extremely unsettled and upset by the posters and feel intimidated."

PSNI Chief Inspector Claire Hamilton said: “The matter is being treated by police as a hate incident.