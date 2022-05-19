BEST OF THE WEST: SAG Credit Union are banking on your nominations

READERS of the Andersonstown News are being urged to nominate their favourite businesses and services as we look forward to the Best of the West awards that will be taking place next month.



And there’s added anticipation this year as the award ceremony will take place at the newly redeveloped St Comgall’s Primary School in Divis Street – the new multi-million pound facility that is set to transform the area.



Back sponsoring this year’s Best of the West awards is SAG Credit Union from Andersonstown. The credit union has a long association with Belfast Media and manager Sheena Joyce is calling on readers to get involved in this year’s nominations.



“We’re delighted to be sponsoring this year’s event and it’s great that everything is opening up again after all that we have been through over the previous two years with Covid,” she said.



“SAG has had a long association with Belfast Media as well as their various community awards throughout the years and we are proud to be associated with this year’s Best of the West awards.



“We’re also looking forward to seeing the new St Comgall’s facility in Divis Street which I hear has been completely transformed into a state-of-the-art community space which will be the perfect location for this year’s awards in the heart of the community.



“There is always a buzz around the Best of the West and everybody loves to get involved nominating their favourite businesses and services so I would urge the readers to get nominating, whether it’s Best Convenience Store, Best Bar or Club, Best Dog Groomers or Best Day Care on the road.



“You only have to look over recent years to see how far West Belfast has come with all the new visitor attractions and businesses, so readers are spoilt for choice.”



Nominations for the Best of The West awards close on 22 May. You can nominate here.