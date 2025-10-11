BIA LOCH LAO: Come for the food, stay for the culture

SITUATED in the heart of the Gaeltacht Quarter Bia Loch Lao is based within Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich, the Irish Language and Arts Centre on the Falls Road.

Visitors can immerse themselves in the Irish language, with staff fostering an inclusive environment for Irish speakers and learners alike, offering a traditional Irish cuisine celebrating the rich heritage of the Gaeltacht Quarter in Belfast, perfect for locals and visitors wanting to explore Ireland’s living language and traditions.

Bia Loch Lao serves a diverse menu including breakfast, lunch and dinner featuring hearty dishes such as Ulster fries, sourdough topped with smashed avocado, bacon and eggs, soups, sandwiches, stews, succulent roasts, steaks and burgers. The restaurant is particularly renowned for its Sunday lunch and unique take on Irish stew with fresh-baked Guinness wheaten bread, providing exceptional quality and generous portions at great value.

The restaurant is proud to actively engage in local events, sponsorships of local teams and community groups.

Bia Loch Lao regularly hosts events for cultural activities, including Irish music sessions, Irish dancing nights and traditional Irish music lunche. These events contribute to a lively and engaging dining experience.

Bia Loch Lao has been awarded a five-star food hygiene rating by Belfast City Council, reflecting its commitment to maintaining high standards of cleanliness and food safety.

A Taste of Ireland awaits at Bia Loch Lao. Come for the food, stay for the culture.

An Chultúrlann | 216 Falls Road | Belfast, BT12 6AH | T: 02890 964184 Opening hours 9-8 Daily | Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner