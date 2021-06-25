Neighbours meet up for a Big Lunch on the Ormeau Road

FAMILIES from Roseville House on the Ormeau Road have gathered at their outdoor space to celebrate The Big Lunch, sharing dishes they prepared themselves and getting together safely after months of lock-down.

The Big Lunch which kickstarted a month of people across the North holding a range of community get-togethers has proven that people are delighted to be able to re-connect with each other.

In towns, villages, neighbourhoods and rural areas folk have been sitting down to share food in some small and safe way.

The Big Lunch is an idea from the Eden project, made possible by the National Lottery, supported by Iceland and Food Warehouse.

Nadad Ysusf enjoying the Big Lunch at Roseville House

The aim is that, for a few hours, shyness will take a back seat and people will come together to meet, greet, share food and fun. It is all about connecting with our communities, creating a sense of belonging, a celebration of positivity and pride in our areas.

Gail McLaughlin, Homeless Services Manager, Ark Housing Roseville House said: “The past year has been difficult for many of our families but this is great to see everyone enjoying some fantastic home-made food and the opportunity to be in each other’s company.

"The kids are having a lovely time and the weather is just perfect for this activity”

Grainne McCloskey, NI Manager of The Big Lunch, added: ”This wonderful event is a perfect example of everything The Big Lunch is about and this year there is an appetite not just to reconnect where we live but also the desire to do something to hold onto the community spirit that many of us experienced during lockdown.”