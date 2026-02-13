WEST Belfast MLA Danny Baker has said social media companies must step up and protect young people online.

He was speaking after a motion in the Assembly debated social media restrictions for children and young people, in which Sinn Féin called for robust regulation and accountability from social media platforms.

“Social media can be a vacuum for harmful, dangerous and threatening content, exposing our children to the very worst excesses of the internet,” said Mr Baker.

“Robust online regulation must begin with social media companies and their billionaire owners taking responsibility and ending the use of their platforms as toxic, misogynistic, racist and hate-filled spaces.

"Without proper protections in place young people could be pushed into darker corners of the internet by downloading and using VPNs to access social media platforms.

“The period ahead should be used to speak with young people, educate parents and explore the available evidence on strengthening online regulation.”