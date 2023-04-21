Biggest Irish language schools sporting event takes place today

THE biggest day in the Irish language schools sporting calendar is back, taking place today at Coláiste Feirste.

Irish language schools from all across Belfast will be taking part in the Corn Liam Úí Mhuirí – the Liam Murray Cup – named after an inspirational West Belfast man who was an exceptionally talented GAA player.

The popular tournament gives young Irish speakers the exciting opportunity to progress to the annual Gael Linn provincial Gaeltacht tournament held each summer in Donegal.

Liam Murray tragically died in 2010 of a brain tumour at the young age of 30. His legacy and inspiration lives on through the tournament, which is greatly loved by Irish language students and the wider community.

Liam played football and hurling for Naomh Pól and was captain of the Irish National U-19 water polo team. A past pupil of Bunscoil Phobail Feirste, Liam was passionate about the Irish language and spent many summers in the Gaeltacht before working for Comhairle na Gaelscolaíoachta.

Réidh le tús a chur le Corn Uí Mhuirí 2023 🥰



Lá galánta faoi sholas na Gréine 🌞 pic.twitter.com/bgGvttN7Lp — Fís an Phobail (@FisanPhobail) April 21, 2023

Three competitions will be taking part on the day including Sciath Laochra Loch Lao and Pláta Choláiste Feirste, giving pupils from all across Belfast the opportunity to play sport, have fun and speak Irish outside of the classroom.

An evening of music and craic will also take place on Friday at Casement Social Club at 8pm and everyone is welcome.