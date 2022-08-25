Department to take no action over bilingual road safety signage

NO action is to be taken by the Department for Infrastructure over bilingual signage in North Belfast aimed at protecting local children by urging local motorists to slow down.

English-Irish signage displaying 'Slow' in large lettering and 'Go Mall' in much smaller lettering was erected in the Deerpark and Oldpark areas by local Sinn Féin activists.

In June, DUP MLA Brian Kingston described the signage as "intimidatory" to unionist residents and has called on the Department for Infrastructure to remove them.

"I have contacted DfI Roads Service regarding these signs erected by Sinn Féin in Deerpark and Oldpark Road area," he said.

"This is a mixed area and these illegal and political signs are considered intimidatory by unionist residents. I have asked that they be removed by the Department as a matter of urgency."

Sinn Féin accused Mr Kingston of attempting to sectarianise signs placed by road safety campaigners clearly designed to save lives.

“Sinn Féin along with local residents have been calling for road safety measures in the Oldpark area consistently and if these signs save one child's life then this is a worthwhile intervention," a party spokesperson said at the time.

Having received Mr Kingston's complaint and after further consideration, the Department have decided no action will be taken and the signs will remain in place.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: "The Department can confirm that the signs have not been removed as they are not considered to cause any road safety issues for road users."