Rev Bill Shaw receives Irish Funds Humanitarian Award in Boston

AWARD: Rev. Bill Shaw, CEO of the 174 Trust receives The Ireland Funds 2023 Humanitarian Award from Joe Kennedy III, U.S. Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs and Caitriona Fottrell, President and CEO of The Ireland Funds.

REV Dr Bill Shaw – Director of the 174 Trust in North Belfast – has been presented with an Ireland Funds Humanitarian Award at a special ceremony in USA.

Over 700 corporate leaders and friends of Ireland gathered at the Westin Copley Place for The Ireland Funds 42nd Boston Gala in support of charitable, cultural and educational causes across Ireland and locally in Massachusetts.

Bill Shaw was introduced by Joe Kennedy III, U.S. Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs. Joe spoke of the far reach of Bill's grassroots work with the 174 Trust impacting lives across Belfast and thanked The Ireland Funds for its ongoing work in the North of Ireland as well.

Bill was recognized for his decades of leadership in the areas of peacebuilding, promoting tolerance and mutual understanding.

The evening's Guest of Honor was Ireland's Ambassador to the United States, Geraldine Byrne Nason. Ambassador Nason thanked The Ireland Funds for its steadfast support across the island saying that the organization's work "builds hopes and opens doors."

As the event marked the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, she highlighted The Ireland Funds' decades-long work in peace and reconciliation.

The mission of The Ireland Funds is to harness the power of a global philanthropic network of friends of Ireland to promote and support peace, culture, education and community development across the island of Ireland and among Irish communities around the world.

In 2022, The Ireland Funds made grants of over $18 million, supporting the work of 300+ organizations and initiatives across Ireland and around the world.