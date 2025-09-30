Black Ridge Hill in West Belfast welcomes its first homeowners

THE first Co-Ownership homeowners have officially moved into their new homes at Black Ridge Hill, a new affordable housing development in West Belfast.



The affordable homes are located in the wider Black Ridge development off the Monagh By-pass, which is a mixed tenure residential scheme, developed by Apex Housing Association (Apex) and under the guidance of leading house builder, BW Social Affordable Housing (part of the Braidwater Group).



New homeowner, Lauren Perry, said: “Getting the keys today is a huge moment for me. Owning a home was always going to be a push, but with the support of Co-Ownership I’ve been able to take that step onto the property ladder. It’s exciting to know this house is mine and to start building a future here close to family and friends.”



Vincent Bradley, Development Director at the Braidwater Group, said: “We are delighted to mark the handover of the first new affordable homes for sale at Black Ridge Hill. These homes will play an important role in addressing housing needs in West Belfast, providing opportunities for both ownership and rental. We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our partners who contributed to the successful delivery of the first homes, as well as our dedicated teams on the ground, including our suppliers and subcontractors.’’



Co-Ownership is helping buyers to purchase the new affordable homes in Black Ridge Hill through shared ownership.



Mark Graham, Chief Executive of Co-Ownership, said: “Black Ridge Hill is a great example of how new housing policies and partnership can be turned into real opportunities for people to own their own home. We are working with councils and developers across Northern Ireland on the delivery of new build homes that will be available only through Co-Ownership.



“Today’s handover shows how these partnerships can make home ownership a reality for people, and why developments like this are so important in providing affordable housing for communities."



Apex, which is leading the delivery of the wider Black Ridge development, welcomed the milestone. Barry Kerr, Apex’s Executive Director of Development, said Black Ridge is one of the most significant housing projects currently underway in the North.

"Together, we are creating sustainable communities where tenants and homeowners live side by side, sharing a vibrant and inclusive environment. As more families move in over the coming months, we look forward to seeing this fantastic neighbourhood thrive and grow.”



The affordable homes development includes a range of modern two and three bedroom homes, designed to accommodate different household needs while supporting family living. All homes are delivered to a full turnkey specification.



As one of the largest residential projects currently under way in the North, Black Ridge represents a significant investment in West Belfast. Alongside the new affordable homes, the Black Ridge masterplan includes a community centre with a multi-use games area, children’s play spaces, and provision for future amenities such as care homes, local retail and a hotel.



In 2024/25, Co-Ownership supported 886 people across Northern Ireland into homeownership. For more information about Co-Ownership, visit www.co-ownership.org