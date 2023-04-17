Black Taxi drivers take legal action over IRA accusation

ALLEGATIONS: Contractors for a British Intelligence event on cyber security warned attendees not to take Black Taxi tours and falsely claimed they were 'run by the IRA'.

UP to 50 drivers and tour guides associated with Belfast's Black Taxis are taking legal action after they were described as working for the IRA.

The remarks were made in a security briefing document warning attendees at a Belfast tech conference not to take black cab tours "because they were run by the IRA".

The accusation was made in a document distributed by an events company hired by the UK government's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) who are holding a cyber security conference 'CyberUK' in Belfast this week.

The document instructed attendees of the conference not to take tours of Belfast's murals and alleged the tours were run by the IRA and also advised them not to mention that they were in Belfast for CyberUK. The document also advised attendees to not eat outside Belfast city centre and said they should avoid certain areas because English accents would not be welcome.

NCSC, who are linked to Britain's Intelligence organisation GCHQ put out a statement saying the document was not linked to them and was sent in error because it contained factual inaccuracies.

Lawyers representing the taxi drivers have confirmed they would be taking action against GCHQ because of reputational damage caused to a cross-community group of taxi drivers.

KRW Law in Belfast stated the document had put Black Taxi drivers in Belfast at risk because of the toxic content of the memo.

The firm confirmed they have received instruction from a number of drivers after complaints over abusive comments were made to them.

This story on #Nolan is mental. My dad does black taxi tours. Isn’t in the Ra. Now a lot of people will assume that he is. Absolute lunacy — Seán Webb (@seanwebb87) April 14, 2023

Solicitor Colin McMenamin from KRW LAW Defamation and Social Media Law Department said: “In one of the cases a driver said that within one or two hours of this being made known he was accused of being in the IRA. He has been doing his job for a number of years now.

"He told us he’s left with little choice but to seriously think about resigning from a job he’s loved doing. He doesn’t want to be accosted like this again. Bluntly, he fears his life is now at risk.

"The ramifications of this are far reaching. Not only have a clearly identifiable class of people been defamed but they are badly exposed here to ridicule and worse. We have no hesitation in issuing proceedings against the offending parties “

Pádraig Ó Muirigh from Ó Muirigh Solicitors also confirmed they will be representing taxi drivers and tour guides, including Belfast Taxi’s CIC.

Solicitor Pádraig Ó Muirigh said: "For over 40 years Belfast Taxis CIC (formerly West Belfast Taxis) has been central in respect to the provision of local transportation services primarily in North and West Belfast. The delivery of this community-based service has sustained thousands of jobs in times of political and social unrest while contributing significantly to the economic life of Belfast.

"The accusations made against Belfast Taxi’s CIC’s Directors and its drivers are false, unfounded and defamatory. We will take whatever steps are necessary to vindicate our client’s position in relation to any defamatory comments made against them will not hesitate to issue legal proceedings where necessary."