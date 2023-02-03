Main terminal closed but black taxis still operating out of King Street complex

THE closure of the large passenger terminal for the black taxis is to ensure the business "survives" into the future.

Belfast Taxis CIC closed their main terminal in King Street and have re-located to another part of the facility instead.

The company took on the rent of the building in 2009, having been based in the underground part of the complex, which they own.

With a reduced footfall of passengers and a huge reduction in the number of drivers since Covid, Brian Barr, Transport Manager, said the change was necessary in order for the black taxis to survive.

"We took on the rent of the building in 2009. The idea was to come up from underground to ground floor level to make it easier for passengers," he explained.

"It worked well for us for many years but when Covid hit, we didn’t get our numbers back that we need to survive and keep on the rates and rent. Our electric is £5,000 a month alone.

"It is just not viable to keep the building as it was. There is no point in having a big space when there isn’t the footfall there.

"There just isn’t any football in King Street or Castle Street. We are unfortunately located in a part of the city centre that's in decline.

Belfast Taxis CIC are now operating from the smaller side of the building

"Tours and school runs are a big part of what we do and enabled us to retain many of our drivers. There are about 19 drivers who do that. The rest are working the roads.

"We are trying to save and maintain the service that we have before we can expand again.

"It is all about survival. We don’t have the same revenue as before and don’t get any funding from outside sources.

"If we can retain our services, ask people to stick with us, then we can start to grow the service once again."

Stephen Savage, General Manager expressed frustration that approval for concessionary fares for black taxis remains in the dark due to a lack of government at Stormont.

"Last year, there was legislation in place for us to get concessionary fares. It was there and ready to be signed off but wasn’t under previous Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon.

"It is still there and all the boxes have been ticked. Without Stormont, it is now at a bit of a stalemate. We want parity with Translink because we are no different.

"The taxi industry is a declining industry. There are half the number of drivers with taxi licenses in the North than there was before Covid."

Despite the closure of the larger terminal, the black taxis remain in business and Stephen has a simple message to people – please support the service.

"Drivers have gone on to do other things as well," he added.

"We have always had an ageing fleet of drivers. We are down to just 45 drivers. Before Covid, we had around 130.

"We are very much still here. People might have to wait about a wee bit longer but we have always been known as the People’s Taxis. We have worked this road for many years.

"I want to thank the people for their continued support and please keep supporting us if you can."