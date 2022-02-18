U-TURN: Blackstaff Recycling Centre to open at weekends to meet Colin demand

BLACKSTAFF recycling centre is to reopen at weekends following a previous announcement from Belfast City Council that it was set to close for a number of weeks to facilitate repair works.

This comes as welcome news to residents living in the Colin area who have been denied access to the nearby recycling centre at The Cutts which is run by Lisburn City and Castlereagh Council.

Welcoming the news, Sinn Féin councillor, Danny Baker said: "Once the pandemic started there were restrictions across all councils but that transpired into residents in the Colin area not being allowed to use the recycling centre at The Cutts, even as restrictions eased.

"Over a year ago I got approval from Belfast City Council's People and Communities Committee to possibly enter into a Service Level Agreement with Lisburn Council whereby they would contribute to the cost of the facility so that residents could have access.

"Lisburn Council, at that time said that they were not in a position to enter into negotiations on the issue and what we have seen is an increase in fly tipping around the Colin area because of people being denied access, with the Barnfield Road and in and around the back of Twinbrook being particularly bad.

"With Blackstaff having to close for maintenance work, that would have meant that residents in Colin having to travel to either North Belfast or the Ormeau Road to visit a recycling centre which would be over a 20 mile round trip."

Cllr Baker said that at a time of a climate emergency, councils should be encouraging as much people as possible to recycle and not denying access.

"Council have agreed that during the maintenance work, Blackstaff will open at the weekends which will help the situation but that doesn't take away from the issue that there are 30,000 people in the Colin area being denied access to the recycling centre at The Cutts.

"We in Belfast City Council are not restricting the use of our facilities and all councils should be working together to encourage as many people as possible to do their bit for the environment."

During the period of maintenance work, Blackstaff Recycling Centre will be open on Saturdays from 9am to 5pm with the last entry at 4:45pm and on Sundays from 12pm to 5pm with the last admission at 4:45pm.

If you need to use a recycling centre during the week, the following centres are open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5:30pm: