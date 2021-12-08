Blessed Trinity College celebrate winning prestigious Aisling Education Award

A NORTH Belfast school is celebrating after winning a prestigious Aisling Award for Outstanding Achievement in Education.

Blessed Trinity College, with sites on the Antrim Road and Somerton Road was founded in 2017 following the amalgamation of Little Flower and St Patrick’s College

The school has enjoyed a remarkable rise since then, providing a caring, child centred education where all are valued and treated with dignity and working to ensure that each child achieves success in an atmosphere which is happy, supportive and productive.​

The curriculum is broad and balanced with accompanying extracurricular activities which reflect the needs and aspirations of all students.

Their mission statement, 'Achieving Excellence Together' was evident during the Covid-19 pandemic when the school formed their own care team for students as lockdown became an unfortunate reality for many as they came to terms with the challenges of home-schooling.

The work undertook by Principal Jim McKeever and his staff saw the school nominated for this year's Education Award and judges were equally impressed, crowning Blessed Trinity College the winner in the category.

Principal Jim McKeever said he was "absolutely delighted" to scoop the award.

"We are absolutely delighted to have won the Outstanding Achievement in Education Award at the 25th Annual Aisling Award Ceremony," he said.

"We dedicate this award to our superb students who make us so proud every day, their amazing parents and families and to the highly professional and dedicated staff across the Blessed Trinity College community who always go the extra mile for our young people.

"Thanks to each and every one of you for helping to make our school the special place that it is and to the judging panel for recognising this.

"I want to thank the community of North Belfast who have made Blessed Trinity College the school that it is."