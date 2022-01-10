Conservationist's concerns over Bog Meadows plans

The approved proposals will see cycle and foot paths within the nature reserve upgraded along with new lighting and street furniture

A LOCAL conservationist has expressed concern about plans to develop lighting and pathways at the Bog Meadows Nature Reserve.

Last month, Belfast City Council's Planning Committee gave the green light to proposals which will see paths widened to include three metre-wide routes for pedestrians and cyclists, lighting columns and bench seating.

The proposals form part of the Council's wider £5.1m Forth Meadow Community Greenway plans, a controversial proposal which has faced opposition from housing campaigners in other areas.

Ciarán Walsh, who is known for his efforts in protecting and encouraging our native barn owl population, said the widening of the paths will further encroach on natural habitats, while lights could disturb bird, bat and insect populations.

"Personally I wouldn't have lights anywhere near a nature reserve," he said.

"The other issue that I've heard from quite a few other people who are involved in conservation is that they are saying that the Bog Meadows has become a park rather than a nature reserve and most of the special nature that it was designed to protect has moved away, so there isn't anything of major importance there. But to me every bit of major wildlife is important."

Ciarán said Bog Meadows is the "last remaining natural bog" in Belfast, warning that further development could impact species that make their home there, and scupper potential for the return of lost species.

"If we look after it we can hold on to what we've got, or maybe bring back what we lost," he said.

"If we put lighting, widen the paths and put in nice coloured shrubs because that's what people like to look at then we're turning it into a park and it'll be of no use to the wildlife, which would be a pity."

He said the the installation of lighting and benches would also be "inviting antisocial behaviour" and further litter to the nature reserve.

"In the good weather you'll have young lads in with the barbecues and more drink," he added.

He believes plans to widen paths and cut back scrub wood and other flora aim to "sanitise it and make it neat and acceptable to the human eye".

"The issue for me is the amount of land they're going to take to build this path," he stated.

"Three metres doesn't sound like a lot, but when you're already starting with a small plot of land to begin within. If you're taking a metre more than what's already being used then it's a metre of nature that's being stripped away."

He added: "This is a nature reserve, it's not a cycle path. A nature reserve is for nature and we as another species should take second place."

Meanwhile, Ulster Wildlife, which operates the facility, has moved to allay fears about the development.

It said drawing issued by Belfast City Council, which features in last month's planning committee report, have "changed somewhat following discussion between Belfast City Council and Ulster Wildlife".

A spokesperson said the plans to widen the paths are "simply an upgrade to the current path network and not all of the path will be widened to three metres."

"With regards to the lighting, it will be on sensors and will only light up as people approach and walk past and will therefore minimise any disruption to wildlife," the spokesperson continued.

Ulster Wildlife said many nature reserves "have benches and even picnic tables" insisting that they can be removed if they "cause problems".

"As part of the discussion around the plans, Belfast City Council have also agreed to undertake mitigation measures for any loss of habitat, which will be minimal. This will involve habitat creation, which will be beneficial to wildlife in the nature reserve, mainly the creation of pools and scrapes in the wetland area, but it will also include tree and wildflower planting around the entrance areas.

"Bog Meadows is an important urban nature reserve, set right in the heart of the community in West Belfast and as such it is important for both wildlife and people.

"Ulster Wildlife believes that this project reflects our commitment to both."