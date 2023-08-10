'EPIC!' Bon Jovi thumbs-up for viral Féile Dance Night video

A VIDEO of thousands of young people singing along to Bon Jovi’s classic hit ‘Livin’ on Prayer’ has gone viral – earning a thumbs-up from the legendary rock band.

10,000 young people attended the hugely successful Dance Night in the Falls Park on Tuesday. Internationally renowned DJs and musicians packed the evening's programme with global star DJ Ben Nicky making a special surprise appearance.

When ‘Livin’on a Prayer’ blasted through the speakers, the crowd went into a frenzy, singing along to every word of the chart-topping song. A video clip of the singalong has so far attracted 330,000 views.

The band shared the video on the Bon Jovi Twitter account with a one-word caption which perfectly captured the moment: “Epic!”

Thousands of young people danced the night away to a line-up that included W&W, Warface and Subversion.

The annual event once again ensured that there were no unwanted August 8 bonfires in Belfast.