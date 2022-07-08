Boxing: Agyarko keen to make a statement at his new weight

IT is something of a new beginning for Caoimhin Agyarko on Saturday night at the 02 Arena in London as the West Belfast man drops to for his first fight at light-middleweight.

The 25-year-old had won all 11 of his professional contests at middleweight, but after victory over Juan Carlos Rubio at the Nottingham Arena in March when he retained his WBA International title, the decision was made to move down in weight.

His first assignment in the 154lb division will therefore be against Poland’s Lukasz Maciec (28-4-1) with the vacant WBA International title up for grabs on a card topped by the heavyweight clash between Derek Chisora and Kubrat Pulev (live on DAZN).

His claims in the week that moving down in weight were proved true on the scales yesterday as he looked lean and mean, weighing in at 153.2lbs.

It’s another profile and career-building contest for the Turf Lodge man who has ticked all the boxes so far in his career.

Making the switch down in weight can always be a risk as Agyarko won’t know for sure whether he will remain as strong and powerful having shed the extra lbs, but he is confident it won’t be an issue and is looking to put on a big performance in front of the London crowd.

“It’s a big week for me and a big test on Saturday night, so I’m looking forward to getting back under the bright lights and hopefully putting on a good performance,” he said.

“I don’t think there will be an issue of carrying the power down. That’s been the big question - will I be as strong, but for me it won’t be an issue. The only issue is getting to the weight and where I’m at right now is perfect.”

This is Agyarko’s third fight under the Matchroom banner and having already appeared on the undercard of Wood-Conlan in March and at Liverpool’s Echo Arena before Christmas, so he again will enjoy a good slot on a big card that will draw good viewing figures.

Building that profile is vital in boxing and with plans for him to return to Belfast before the year is out, good performances are necessary to put bums on seats.

There is no doubt he has a very fan-friendly style but then it takes two to tango and an unambitious foe can make the task of dazzling that bit harder.

He doesn’t believe he will have such an issue against Maciec who has previous for showing up ready to fight and this could well be the opportunity Agyarko is hoping for.

“I’m expecting a tough 10 rounds,” he confirmed.

“This kid’s never been stopped so I will be looking to go out and make a statement nay getting him out of there. But I’m not really focused on that, I’m focusing on putting on a good performance at my new weight and stealing the show.

“I want someone who is going to commit and test me as much as possible. Fighting someone like that will bring out the best in me as my last two fights were very tricky in terms of it being tough. I wanted them to come and fight, but as soon as I hit them, they retreated into boxing a bit more.

“This dude has been in with Anthony Fowler and took some rounds off him. He’s never been stopped and has a winning record, so he is going to come to fight. He’s not going to lie down, but I know how good I am and how hard I’ve trained, so I expect a big performance from myself.”

Agyarko’s career ambitions lie much further than what’s open offer this weekend, but to get to where he wants to go, these are the hurdles that must be negotiated and a durable, experienced and talented fighter like Maciec appears to be the right test at the right time.

Victory will put him on the road to major honours and will earn a world ranking, so a statement win would be a fine way to set up the second half of the year.

Anything other than a win would be a huge shock this weekend and Agyarko believes he is ready to announce himself at light-middleweight in fine style.

“I’m ranked number 10 in the world at middleweight and now I’m dropping down so I hope to carry that ranking and picking up this belt can only improve that,” he continued.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to win my second belt and second WBA title against a tough opponent. I think this is going to be a real test for me as he will come to fight and it will bring out the best in Caoimhin Agyarko.”