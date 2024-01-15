Boxing: Aidan Walsh gets the nod for Olympic Qualifier in Italy

Aidan Walsh claimed bronze at the Tokyo Olympics and now has the opportunity to qualify for this summer's Games in Paris INPHO

OLYMPIC bronze medallist Aidan Walsh will get the opportunity to qualify for this summer's Games in Paris as he has been selected on the Irish team to box at the First Olympic World Qualifier in Busto Arsizio, Italy, which begins next month.

The West Belfast man missed out on last year's European Games to Dean Walsh who defeated him in the 2023 Irish Elite semi-finals before going on to win at 71kg, but the Wexford man was unable to punch his ticket to Paris in Poland last summer.

Holy Family's Walsh did not compete in the 2024 Irish Elites (held last year) due to injury with his namesake retaining the title, but it was the Tokyo bronze medallist who sufficiently impressed in assessments at the High Performance Unit to get the nod in the light-middleweight category.

His older sister, Michaela, is already assured of her place at this summer's Olympics having qualified through the European Games last year alongside reigning lightweight champion Kellie Harrington, Tokyo Olympian Aoife O'Rourke, plus Jack Marley and Dean Clancy.

There are eight Irish hopefuls heading to Italy for the European Qualifier that runs from February 29- March 12 with a semi-final berth enough to see them qualified.

There will be one last chance for those who don't make it through in Italy with a final Word qualifier set to take place in Bangkok in May.

Ireland qualified eight boxers for the 2016 Games in Rio and with five already through, the aim is to at least match that with Walsh in particular a high hoe given his exploits in Tokyo and gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The IABA has named the team team to contest the 1st Olympic World Qualifier



HPD, @PattyFblp says "After a testing 6-month evaluation process these 8 athletes have thoroughly earned selection for the first World Olympic Qualifying tournament" https://t.co/6Nmm8Uxm5e pic.twitter.com/2zPdqlPuZe — IABA (@IABABOXING) January 15, 2024

"This is a wonderful team - their preparations have been excellent, and they are very focused," said High Performance Head Coach, Zauri Antia.

"It is a great honour, and a remarkable achievement, to box for Ireland at this level, in the hope of becoming an Olympian. I congratulate each and every one of the boxers, and their clubs, club coaches and families."

High Performance Director, Tricia Heberle, added: “After a testing six-month evaluation process, these eight athletes have thoroughly earned selection for the first World Olympic Qualifying tournament.

"Their commitment to training and self-improvement has been strongly led by Head Coach Zauri Antia and ably supported by Damian Kennedy.

"The contribution of club coaches also needs to be recognised, as does the vital role that coaches from the Paris Pool Coach programme have played. Without these coaches working cooperatively for the betterment of their athletes, we would not feel as well-prepared heading into such an important Olympic qualifier event.

"We have set a target of eight qualifications for the Paris Olympic Games and with five of these already achieved at the 2023 European Games, we are on-track and may well qualify a bigger team."

Ireland team

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry BC, Wicklow

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU Boxing Club, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles ABC, Tyrone

71kg Aidan Walsh, Holy Family GG BC, Belfast

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal, Waterford

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Crumlin BC, Dublin