Boxing: Cacace can come through Wembley Warr

FORGET about the fact the IBF super-featherweight title isn't officially on the line when Anthony Cacace takes on Josh Warrington at Wembley Stadium this evening (as early as 6pm), as it remains a de facto defence for 'The Apache'.

Two-time IBF champion Warrington can't claim that title in a second division (the IBO is still on offer), yet Cacace will finish the night as a former champion unless he passes this test - a scenario he is not contemplating.

Mexican wrecking ball Eduardo Nunez will get his opportunity to fight for the belt next, but that was always the case due to his mandatory status, so nothing has changed for the Belfast man.

His sensational win over Joe Cordina in May to reach the promised land ensured he returns on a Riyadh Season card - this time taking place in London with 96,000 expected for a card topped by Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois - and reap the rewards that come with it - both in terms of status and finance.

But when the bell sounds on Saturday night, the only thing on his mind will be remaining at the top of the tree having endured so many ups and downs to get here.

He will face a challenger who is making his first real bow in the 130lb division having campaigned at featherweight for the majority of his career outside of his rookie bouts, but one that knows another defeat could well spell the end of his ambitions to remain a relevant force.

Since the arrival of Covid in 2020, Warrington has fought five times, initially losing to Mauricio Lara in a non-title bout having relinquished his IBF crown and a technical draw followed in a rematch with Warrington's tendency to lead with his head opening a gash that was ruled accidental, but saw the bout end in the second before scorecards could be brought into play.

The 'Leeds Warrior' is not a man who steps through the ropes for a tickling contest: it's a fight and he will throw everything he has into it and will take the rough with the smooth, regaining the IBF featherweight title against Kiko Martinez despite suffering a broken jaw.

But since then, he lost narrowly on the cards to Luis Alberto Lopez and then in a challenge against Leigh Wood, despite seeming to be on to, was stopped by the WBA champ.

The dream nights continue for @AntoC6 in an all-out WAR with @J_Warrington 🤝👑#JoshuaDubois | 21.09.24 | #RiyadhSeasonCard: Wembley Edition | Live on TNT Sports Box Office, Sky Sports Box Office & DAZN PPV | @Turki_alalshikh pic.twitter.com/3Pm2WYoRjP — Queensberry Promotions (@Queensberry) September 20, 2024

He is noted for his all-action style and his lightning start against Carl Frampton in a title defence back in 2018 seemed to catch everyone unawares including 'The Jackal' who was hurt in the early rounds and couldn't turn things back his way.

Cacace and his team will have noted this, but will Warrington charge out of the blocks this time considering it's up at a higher weight for the first time and against a man who proved his power when dismantling Cordina.

The Belfast man was every bit the hungry challenger and entered the Saudi Arabian ring in May with a mindset that he would not be denied, but now he is the hunted rather than the hunter.

Still, he has made all he right noises this week, insisting he is the underdog despite the bookmakers saying otherwise, but is also aware he has the power and skills to deal with what Warrington has to offer despite being two years the challenger's senior at 35.

Age can be just a number and there is no doubt that Cacace is the fresher of the pair having not been in a number of wars over the years.

He now knows does indeed have the tools to hang onto his title should he enter the ring with the same mindset as against Cordina. He does have the attributes to box and frustrate, but the seek-and-destroy approach last time highlighted just how dangerous he can be.

This is set up to be a thrilling battle and it is almost guaranteed to explode, but may take a few rounds before that occurs.

Warrington will certainly put it on, his engine and sheer will-to-win meaning Cacace will not be able to switch off but the Belfast man is carrying the air of confidence that being a champion brings. He will be tested to the limit, but can return as champion with a points win or perhaps even a late stoppage.