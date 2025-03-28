Boxing: Conlan confirms Crocker's desire to face Donovan in a rematch

Jamie Conlan (second left) confirmed that Lewis Crocker instructed him to make the rematch against Paddy Donovan before the IBF's ruling on Thursday Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Lewis Crocker's manager, Jamie Conlan, has revealed a rematch with Paddy Donovan was always on the cards despite the IBF ordering a return between the pair.

Donovan appealed his disqualification from the March 1 IBF welterweight world title eliminator at the SSE Arena, when referee Marcus McDonnell threw the Limerick man out for punching after the bell.

His team maintained their man had not heard the bell at the end of the round and also had their argument accepted that the 10-second clapper was inaudible due to the noise inside the sold-out arena, which left the referee out of position to jump between the fighters at the bell.

Despite ordering a rematch, the result of the fight is upheld, with Crocker's record at 21-0 and Donovan now 14-1.

At the point of the stoppage, the Belfast man had been trailing on the scorecards and was legitimately down earlier in the eighth, just after Donovan had been deducted a second point in the fight for use of the head.

The result propelled him into the mandatory slot for a crack at the winner of current champion Jaron 'Boots' Ennis and WBA holder Eimantas Stanionis, who meet on April 12 in a unification.

However, Conlan confirmed 'The Croc' - who is currently on holiday - had requested a rematch to set the record straight, but that will not stop them from appealing the ruling issued by the IBF.

"Before Lewis went on holiday to Thailand, he told me to go and make the rematch," he confirmed.

"We didn't expect it to be ordered by the IBF because we disagree with their judgement around the ending of the fight. It was very clear there was a 10-second clapper loud and clear, and the bell was loud and clear.

Following March 1’s fight between @lewiscrocker1 and @PaddyDonovan23, which resulted in a disqualification victory for The Croc, the IBF have now ordered an immediate rematch 🚨 pic.twitter.com/zQrY4BpvG8 — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) March 27, 2025

"Donovan's case was to try and get the fight overturned to a 'no contest' and also for an immediate rematch. They didn't actually win the appeal because they didn't overturn the result, but the IBF just wanted a clearer outcome as they thought the 10-second clapper issue led to the disqualification. So, they didn't get all they wanted in terms of overturning the result.

"We will most likely make an appeal to the British Boxing Board of Control on that judgement, but Lewis Crocker wants Paddy Donovan next.

"That's the fight we have been working towards and I doubt Lewis cares about the judgement because it's the fight he instructed me to make before he left."

Either way, it looks like all systems go for a return fight, with August in Belfast most likely, either at Windsor Park or back in the SSE Arena.

As it stands, the rematch will again be a final eliminator for the title, the vacant world title being on the line is a possibility as Ennis - who has outlined a plan to move up to light-middleweight - may vacate should he come through against Stanionis.

"We won't know how things will play out until after April 12," Conlan explained.

"Everyone involved intends to make it (rematch) for the vacant world title, but that all depends on what happens with 'Boots' Ennis."