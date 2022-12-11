Boxing: Conlan ices Guerfi to set-up world title tilt

A SECOND world title tilt looks a certainty for Michael Conlan after his jaw-dropping 154-second demolition of Karim Guerfi at the SSE Arena on Saturday night.

The visitor, a five-time European champion, was simply blown away by a man whom some perceive to be lacking power, yet on a freezing night, the Frenchman was roasted in double-quick fashion.

As is the case with the West Belfast man, the begrudgery will begin with some none too happy his opponent wasn't a prime Ali, yet having bounced back from world title heartache to quell a potent Colombian in Miguel Marriaga and then use his perceived lack of power to demolish Guerfi, perhaps he may add several more bums on Saturday's fairly limited empty seats for what could be a huge St Patrick's night in 2023.

"I just hope I fight for a world title (next), don't care what kind of statement or what people think," said the victor.

"I just want to win and fight for a world title as soon as possible.

"I was happy to win in that fashion. If I were to go nine or ten rounds with Karim Guerfi, people would ask if I was worthy of a world title fight, but I got that out of the way and people might now think if I can do it against a better opponent. This was a fight to keep me active - we tried two opponents (thought to be Jordan Gill and Kiko Martinez) who fought each other and Guerfi was the next option.

"I could see he was trying to land the left hook and landed one at the start I didn't feel, but rolled under and it was no problem."

.@MickConlan11 with a first round TKO in front of the hometown crowd in Ireland 🇮🇪 #ConlanGuerfi pic.twitter.com/KBc7JISWYK — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) December 10, 2022

Conlan walked to the ring to a medley of tracks, culminating with 'You're a Superstar' - a favourite for those in Belfast who enjoy shuffling their feet on a Saturday night and there is no better mover in the squared circle than the Falls Road man.

Perhaps that was a statement of intent as he wasn't here to be cautious as was the case against Marriaga, but to dazzle, and dazzle he did.

From the off both settled into what most expected to be a pattern with Conlan feinting as a southpaw, probing and shooting the left hand to the body.

Guerfi was perhaps a little thrown by the puzzle in front as he looked to find a way he could get inside and find a home for his own left hook that had proven to be such a weapon in the past, but it was clear from the opening seconds this was not going to be his night.

Those early body shots saw Conlan find his range and he began to settle and grow in confidence as the seconds passed, crouching and firing meaty lefts.

But it was a left that exploded onto the jaw of the Frenchman that did the damage, his eyes in orbit as his body swayed and fell backwards onto the ropes, the Belfast man sensing blood and exploding with a flurry of countless lefts and rights that buckled and eventfully forced the visitor down.

Although Guerfi rose, his legs betrayed him as he stumbled almost drunkenly into the corner. If Steve Gray was going to give him the benefit of the doubt when he rose, there was no prospect of it now as the fight was immediately waved and the end was greeted with raucous celebrations inside the arena.

"March (against Wood) was a massive learning curve. I had a world title in my grasp and let it slip away with a minute-and-a-half to go - heartbreaking, heart-wrenching - will live with me forever until I right that wrong," said the West Belfast man.

"But it's made me a much better fighter. The balls to take on Marriaga, a fight I don't think I'll get the credit for because how average I made him look. If you look at his fights before, he gave them all trouble but let's see how he does in his next performances.

"Guerfi is a five-time European champion and battered Jordan Gill but got caught. People wanted a better opponent than Guerfi and I wanted better but there was nobody who wanted it who was available. It was still a test and I handled it well."

The victory will see Conlan march onwards and that potential seconds crack at a world title with the featherweight division beginning to open up.

"I'm surprised it was the first round.," he said of the stoppage.

"I was very happy to get the finish in the first round - happy days.

'I had the time (to finish) and didn't tighten up, smother my work and let the hands go - Oscar De la Hoya-style."

WORLD TITLE NEXT pic.twitter.com/ytsEkWy6Xc — Conlan Boxing (@ConlanBoxing) December 10, 2022

So, let's talk world titles and potentially Belfast - yet also New York.

The lie of the land at 126lbs is thus: Luis Alberto Lopez defeating Josh Warrington for the IBF portion may see a rematch but is also a straightforward match-up as a fellow Top Rank fighter; WBA and the pantomime between Leo Santa Cruz (PBC-affiliated and unwilling to travel east of Las Vegas) and Leigh Wood (rematch preferable but unlikely) is still to be resolved with purse bids expected on Tuesday (December 12); WBO and WBC belts expected to become vacant soon although Emmanuel Navarette has yet to drop the former.

Isaac Dogboe is a man Conlan was due to face in 2020 before an ankle injury and seems the most likely contender for the WBO version should that opportunity arise, but the West Belfast man has been around the block enough times to know nothing is certain in the most uncertain of sports.

"Nothing is guaranteed and boxing's a funny old game," he countered.

"Things chop and change, but there are options there and we'll explore every single one.

"That (Dogboe) could be the fight and fantastic but whatever, it's got to be a fight that warrants a world title. On St Patrick's Day, it needs to be a huge fight no matter who it is.

"Hopefully next year I'm a world champion, but I've been saying that for three years! I'll keep going and keep rolling the dice."