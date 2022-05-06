Boxing: Conlan looks set to return to action in the Falls Park

IT seems very likely that Michael Conlan will make his return to the ring at The Falls Park in August as part of the now-traditional Feile an Phobail fight night.

Conlan had hoped to secure an immediate rematch with Leigh Wood after being stopped in the final round of a thrilling battle between the pair in March, but the Englishman is now mandatory for a shot at WBA featherweight ‘Super’ champion Leo Santa Cruz with talks ongoing between the respective teams to make that fight happen.

The WBA’s policy of reducing the number of belt holders means the ‘regular’ title is set to be retired and therefore if Wood opts to fight anyone other than Santa Cruz, it would be a non-title fight if the sanctioning body sticks to what it outlined earlier this year.

Conlan is eager to get a second fight with Wood, but the pair look likely to go their separate ways for now with a top-level American opponent set to arrive in Belfast on the first weekend of August to face Conlan with the winner jumping straight into world title contention.

“I spoke to his (Wood’s) team and they are still playing out the situation with Leo Santa Cruz and have to do it before they know what they are doing,” confirmed Conlan’s brother and manager, Jamie.

“We have a fight and venue booked so whatever happens, Michael will fight in the first week in August.

“Michael is busting to get back to right the wrongs of that one and put it to bed, but in the meantime, we’re planning the best route to get back to a world title if we can’t get one immediately. He will be in a good fight against a credible opponent, someone who’s been there and done it is what we’re trying to do.”

U.S. debuts on deck 🗽#BeterbievSmith | JUNE 18 | Undercard on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/kvLFWEo8mM — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 4, 2022

The return to the Falls Park could be officially announced in the coming weeks and it will certainly draw another huge crowd to the Falls Park.

It will be another big occasion for the Falls Road man and many other local fighters who will get their chance to star on the bill

Two men who are certain to appear will be Conlan Boxing recruits Kurt Walker and Kieran Molloy.

Both will fight in New York next month before their first fights on home soil since making the switch to the pro ranks.

The Lisburn man made it two wins from two at Wembley Stadium last weekend with a points victory over Stefan Nicolae and along with Molloy, will appear on the undercard of Artur Beterbiev vs Joe Smith Jr at Madison Square Garden on June 18.

The plan is to keep the Tokyo Olympian busy this year and by the end of summer, start moving through the gears.

"We still have to see about the cuts to Kurt's eyes, but both are set to be out on June 18 at Madison Square Garden," Conlan added.

"His first two fights were scheduled for six rounds, but with the TV scheduling and that fact it wasn't our promotions meant they were cut down to four.

"We were hoping to step him up against a 7-3 guy there last weekend, but with it being just four rounds, there wasn't much point.

"He will do six in New York and get a taste of an American-style fighter, then we will get him back for the Feile in August and maybe even again in September for both of them.

"He will get the full works this year and hopefully be over in America twice, but this year is about finding his feet and understanding the difference between the styles. By the end of the summer, we'll give him a nice step up."