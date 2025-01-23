Boxing: Conlan signs long-term promotional deal with Wasserman

Michael Conlan is expected to return to the ring in March INPHO

Michael Conlan has confirmed another change as he targets his ring return in the spring by signing a promotional deal with Wasserman Boxing.

The Belfast featherweight has put pen to paper on a long-term promotional deal and joins a roster of fighters at Wasserman, that includes star names such as Josh Kelly, Harlem Eubank and Abass Baraou.

Conlan, 33, was one of the greatest Irish amateurs ever and has twice challenged for the world title in the professional ranks.

And now, with Wasserman Boxing in his corner, Conlan is gearing up for a third shot at championship glory.

The West Belfast man has been out of the ring for over 12 months, but news of his long-awaited return will be confirmed very soon.

“I turned professional in 2017 with a clear goal – to become world champion," said Conlan.

“I still firmly believe I have the ability to get to the very top, and I did not want to retire and, 10 or 15 years down the line, be thinking ‘what if?’.

“And for this defining period in my career, it was vital to partner with the right promoter and I am thrilled to team up with Kalle, Nisse and the whole team at Wasserman Boxing.

“Very soon, I’ll be able to share news of my comeback fight. Stay tuned.”

𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐞𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐚𝐧 🤝 𝐖𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐁𝐨𝐱𝐢𝐧𝐠



Big things coming as @mickconlan11 joins #TeamWass on a long term deal 💥@SauerlandBros pic.twitter.com/3BFK4KRCF7 — Wasserman Boxing (@WassermanBoxing) January 23, 2025

It's not the first change as the former amateur world champion has established his own management company, Conlan Boxing Management, having opted to go alone and is also with a new coach in Grant Smith.

This latest move could well see him back in action in Brighton in early March on a card topped by Harlem Eubank and Tyrone McKenna, but confirmation will be made in due course.

The overall goal is a third crack at world honours and Kalle Sauerland, Global Head of Boxing at Wasserman, believes they can make it happen.

“Michael Conlan is a true icon of Irish boxing, and we are honoured he has decided to join us at Wasserman Boxing," he said.

“Michael has already enjoyed a quite sensational career and is a hero to the people in his homeland, but he isn’t done yet.

“He wants to cement his legacy by capturing the world title, and his determination to achieve that is infectious.

“Nisse and I cannot wait to set out on this journey with Michael, because it promises to be extra-special.”