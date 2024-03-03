Boxing: Conor Quinn inks promotional deal with Frank Warren

Conor Quinn has received another huge boost as the undefeated West Belfast flyweight has signed a long-term promotional deal with Frank Warren's Queensberry organisation.

Quinn rounded off last with in possession of the Celtic and Commonwealth 'silver' titles that helped him pick up the Eddie Shaw Trophy for the Northern Ireland Area boxer of the year and picked up where he left off at the Europa last month with a second-round stoppage of Jemsi Kibazange to improve to 9-0-1.

That progress caught the attention of a number of promoters, but Warren who won the race with help from Carl Frampton to snap up the former Clonard amateur.

“Carl Frampton told me about Conor some time ago and I've kept a keen eye on his progress ever since," said Warren.

"When Carl recommends someone you have to take note. Conor is a quality young fighter and a good operator so when the chance came to work with him, naturally, Queensberry jumped at it.

"I look forward to securing his first title with us in the spring and pushing towards a world title that I have every confidence his talents can see him win.

"If all goes to plan we will promise some big nights in Belfast and a star to match those nights involving Carl himself. I look forward to working closely with Mark Dunlop and Conor to achieve those goals.”

Quinn is certainly on the brink of a shot at the full Commonwealth title that is held by Wales' Jay Harris who is also in possession of the British and European belts following his win over Connor Butler last week.

Whether Harris opts to vacate some or all of those titles in an effort to get a crack at world honours remains to be seen, but the Belfast man is certainly top of the queue to contest for those belts.

Linking up with Warren will help push him even closer and he confirmed his delight at putting pen to paper with Queensberry.

"When I contacted Mark Dunlop (manager) with the view to returning home from Australia to join his impressive stable of fighters he told me not only everything he could do for me but everything he would do for me and advised me to stay humble and grounded," he said.

"He has delivered all of those promises and now it's up to me to repay his patience and deliver my promises.

"I have a great team around me including my coaches Dee Walsh, Peter Graham and Sean Crowe. Together with the guidance of the world's number one promoter Frank Warren and Queensberry, I can promise some amazing nights for Irish boxing fans. I cant wait to get started."

Quinn in action in his win over Kibazange in February

His manager is confident his charge will push on to achieve big things in the sport and with Belfast and beyond having a knack of producing top-class fighters at the lower weights, he feels Quinn is set to join an iconic list.

"Conor is a very dedicated young man with a ferocious appetite for success," said Dunlop.

"Having a huge fan base, exciting style and a knockout punch, this well-mannered young man has all the tools to propel himself to the next level and joining a list of legendary Northern Ireland flyweight greats such as Rinty Monaghan, Dave 'Boy' McAuley, Damien Kelly and Hugh Russell."