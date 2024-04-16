Boxing: Crocker to face Walker in June

LEWIS Crocker will return to action in Birmingham on June 22 when he faces England's Conah Walker.

Crocker improved to 19-0 with a stoppage of Jose Felix Jr at the Ulster Hall in January, with Walker going through Lloyd Germain in three rounds on the same card to move to 13-2-1.

The pair will clash in the chief support slot of Tyler Denny's European middleweight title defence against Felix Cash, live on DAZN.

There has been much speculation that should Crocker come through against Walker and Limerick's Paddy Donovan take care of business against Lewis Ritson in May, the pair will meet in a mouthwatering dust-up in Belfast towards the end of the year.

However, those thoughts will be put to one side for now as the South Belfast man has an "all-out war" ahead of him in June according to promoter and Matchroom Sport chairman, Eddie Hearn.

'The Croc' has been in fine form since returning to action after 18 months out, rattling off four wins that began in May and included his 'Battle of Belfast' victory against Tyrone McKenna before the win over Felix.

Traction is what his career needed and coming into his peak at 27 years of age, that is what he is getting.

“I'm glad to be back out so soon," he said.

"Thanks to Matchroom and Conlan Boxing for keeping me busy. I'm looking forward to this fight as I know Walker is the type of guy who’s going to come and meet me in the middle of the ring. He won’t be able to handle my power in his own back garden. I believe I will knock him out.”

Although Crocker is the man with momentum behind him, Walker is aware this is his big chance and with Birmingham not far from his native Wolverhampton, he will enjoy sizeable support.

"I'm absolutely buzzing for this fight," said Walker.

"I think it was inevitable that me and Lewis would cross paths. I'm not taking him lightly; I know he's a phenomenal fighter. There's a reason why he's rated at number two in the UK (by Boxrec).

"I jumped at the opportunity and grabbed it with both hands. A win here puts me another step forward to where I want to go. I want to be number one in the UK and I want to clean up domestically and then push on for world titles."