Boxing: Destiny calls for Conlan

Conlan defeated ex-world champ TJ Doheny last time out and is confident he will relieve Leigh Wood of the WBA featherweight title on Saturday INPHO

Michael Conlan reached the pinnacle as an amateur and has always believed he would do the same as a pro. On Saturday he gets his chance.



DESTINY calls for Michael Conlan on Saturday night as his dream of adding professional world honours to his amateur accolades can come true.

The West Belfast man travels to the backyard of champion Leigh Wood for a WBA featherweight title challenge and is supremely confident this will be his moment in a packed Nottingham Arena.

The journey for Conlan has been long and winding to get here, hopping aboard the punch-for-pay train after the scandal at the 2016 Rio Olympics with stops in California, New York, Chicago, Arizona, Las Vegas, Brisbane, Manchester, Belfast, London and back to his beloved Belfast again with a career-best win over TJ Doheny at the Falls Park last August that put him in position to challenge for the tile.

It will take a huge effort to dethrone the 33-year-old champion who is making the first defence of the title following his own breakthrough win over Can Xu to rip the title from the Chinese fighter last summer.

Conlan has got back to basics for this camp, shutting off the outside noise with a social media blackout and living on a strict diet of boxing and more boxing under the instruction of head trainer Adam Booth in London.

The champion has insinuated that Conlan has had the easier route to Saturday’s showdown and while it is true he has enjoyed the backing of a promotional giant in Top Rank and been given the opportunity to fight on huge cards, but his title shot was earned through hard work and going on the road for the most part, away from family and friends.

“This will be the accumulation of everything I’ve done,” said the 30-year-old who is perfect through 16 professional contests.

“I’ve heard Leigh saying I’ve gone the easy route because my pro career has gone the route it’s gone and it may look like it’s been smooth sailing, but everything I’ve experienced in the depths of my whole career: going on international trips to winning World and Olympic medals; coming into the pro game and going to America, being away from everyone for a year and having it hard in Southern California has not been plain sailing.

“This has been very tough and I’ve had many ups and downs. This is all coming to fruition and I’m at the tip now, so I just need to get over that line.”

Michael Conlan was a world amateur champion in 2015

Big occasions are nothing new to the Falls Road switch hitter, but there is a sense the spotlights will shine a little brighter this weekend in a battle between England and Ireland for the top prize.

Still, the experience of walking out in front of a packed house with the pressure to deliver weighing heavy is a box he has ticked time and again, an advantage he holds over Wood who is not quite so used to being front and centre.

The champion’s title win came in the garden of Matchroom HQ during ‘Fight Camp’ with only a handful of spectators due to restrictions, so how Wood handles this pressure could be a factor, especially on when the tone could be set.

Wood boxed superbly in his title win, varying his work to nullify the former champion’s noted output before gradually breaking him down and stopping him.

Conlan has been only too happy to praise his adversary for delivering on his big night, but is far from intimidated by what he saw: “Leigh had a great performance and Can Xu not so much, so what do I take from that fight? Absolutely nothing because I’m not Can Xu and don’t box like him.

“There are a number of ways it can pan out, but each way I win and become world champion.

“I can beat Leigh Wood on the front foot, beat him on the back foot, beat him as an orthodox or as a southpaw.

“It just matters how I perfect those on the night. He is a good fighter, but I’m here to beat him. However I do it, I’ll see on the night and I’ll make that decision within the first 30 seconds.”

Victory opens door to a range of options for the winner.

Leo Santa Cruz somehow still holds the WBA ‘Super’ title despite being absent from the 126lb division for over three years, but as it stands the Mexican-American is keen to throw down with Saturday’s victor.

Whether that actually happens or not is unclear, especially with additional comments from Santa Cruz suggesting his targets lie elsewhere.

A summer unification with the winner of Kiko Martinez (IBF champion) versus Josh Warrington seems a natural path for the winner, while WBO champion Emanuel Navarrete and WBC king Mark Magsayo are also options, but there is business to take care of this weekend before all of that comes into play.

When he first put pen to paper as a professional, the ambition with to become a multi-weight and unified champion.

The first chance to get his hands on world honours comes this Saturday and regardless of how it comes about, Conlan is supremely confident he has the tools to have his hand raised.

“I’m not going to lie - I always thought I was going to be here,” he stressed.

“Even when I was up to no good when I was younger, I always knew the first time I walked into a boxing gym that I would be fighting for world titles and would do well at this sport.

“I visualise my had being raised. I have visualised me knocking him out, stopping him, but I’ve visualised me beating him on points as well - every outcome I want to see in this fight.

“Which one that comes to fruition remains to be seen, but I will just have to find that out on the night.

“The last few weeks especially, I have this feeling and the hairs stand up on the back of my neck and arms.

“I almost feel overwhelmed and emotion coming in because I know what is going to happen.

“I feel like I’m about to realise my destiny and it’s a good feeling, an emotional one and one I can’t wait to feel on fight night.”

Saturday’s outcome is far from a foregone conclusion as Wood had the power in his fists to close the show if given the opportunity, so Conlan will have to be at his slickest best to prevail.

The opening round will usually see him having a look at what is open off the left and right hand before settling into a rhythm.

Wood’s skills are underrated and the champ has a very decent jab and is intelligent with his work, so Conlan’s job is to keep him off-balance and guessing.

There is a suggestion the Belfast man doesn’t carry considerable power, but his body attack is a huge weapon and can wear you down as the rounds tick by.

Preparation couldn’t have gone better and Conlan was oozing confidence last week after wrapping up the bulk of his camp.

It’s not just about making the final adjustments this week to shed the final pounds and zone in for his night of destiny.

“If it was mentioned to me at the start of my career that I would fight Leigh Wood for a world, I’d have said to get me it right away,” he stressed.

“Leigh has improved and he’s a world champion, a very good fighter, a tough fighter who shows heart, balls, everything that you need to be where he is. The opportunity has come against him and has fallen perfectly for me.

“Confidence comes from preparation and my preparation has been second to none. It’s the best I’ve ever felt and I can’t wait for Saturday.”

