Boxing: Dunlop thrilled to bring local boxing back to terrestrial TV

Colm Murphy will top the bill in a defence of his Commonwalth silver featherweight title Queensberry

SINCE the mid-1990s, boxing's visibility to the casual sports fan has receded as the sport gradually moved behind paywalls and now onto apps only the hardcore are familiar with, but February 1 at the Ulster Hall can be the start of something special, according to promoter, Mark Dunlop.

BBC cameras will be back in the famous Bedford Street venue which is the spiritual home of boxing in the city, to broadcast the first of a series of Nations Fight Night cards, with other shows planned for Scotland and Wales.

Outside of Channel 5, free-to-air boxing has been a rare occurrence and there is undoubtedly a correlation between that and the sport falling further and further into the niche category.

But as the blockbuster events prove, there is still an appetite for the sport and bringing it back into the mainstream can only be a positive with local fighters receiving a golden opportunity to showcase their skills to a wider audience.

South Belfast's Colm Murphy tops the bill in a defence of his Commonwealth silver featherweight title against Kasimu Hamad Haji, while the co-main will see John Cooney put his Celtic super-featherweight strap on the line against Nathan Howells from Wales.

Also confirmed to box on the night is cruiserweight Tommy McCarthy, Jack O'Neill, Charles McDonagh, Teo Alin and Kate Radaomska, while further additions are expected.

It all goes down after the Ireland vs England Six Nations game earlier that day and Dunlop believes the exposure the sport and those fighting on the card will get will be priceless.

"It's been trial and tribulation to get boxing back on the mainstream," he said at Thursday's press conference at the Ulster Hall.

"Nowadays, boxing is driven by the internet, which hones in on boxing fans who have access to all of the apps.

"We are bringing free-to-air boxing back on a Saturday night. This means there is access for everybody and it's going to bring in new fans to boxing, which is what we need as there is a generation that isn't driven by the internet.

"The free-to-air platform is phenomenal. For these kids (boxers), trying to sell tickets is sometimes harder than the training and this is a very hard profession to be in where only a small number make it.

"Even the two guys here with the belts (Murphy and Cooney), 99 per cent of fighters don't even make it that far, so the BBC giving these lads the opportunity to be seen by the masses is unbelievable."

Dunlop has worked in tandem with Neil Brittain, Executive Editor of BBC Sport NI, to make this vision a reality.

All are excited about what lies ahead and believe the fans will be the big winners on the night.

"We have been back and forward, meeting after meeting, and I've had him tortured," Dunlop admitted.

"I doubt he even sets his alarm anymore, but just waits on my call at eight in the morning or eight at night, but he has delivered all he said - it's going to be a fantastic night."

For the fighters, the opportunity to boost their profile and showcase their talents to a wider audience is huge.

South Belfast's Murphy has the honour of topping the bill and having been in some memorable scraps at the Ulster Hall during his amateur days, he is thrilled to get the chance to return as a pro.

"This is a dream come true," said the 24-year-old who is perfect through 13 contests.

"All of my fights were stepping stones to this point and I can't thank everybody who bought tickets for my past fights as they got me here.

"I'm battle-tested, had a lot of good scraps - especially those Ulster Hall ones against JP Hale (in the Ulster Elites) - so I feel I'm ready for the step-up to the main event."