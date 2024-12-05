Boxing: Euro U22 champion Rooney secures the ‘Make it Happen’ award

Pictured (L-R) is Olympic pentathlon gold medal winner Lady Mary Peters, Jim Gracey (Chair of the Mary Peter’s Trust), Make it Happen award recipient Louis Rooney, and Power NI’s Colleen Rainey.

STAR ABC’s Louis Rooney has been handed a boost ahead of a big 2025 as the 19-year-old received the ‘Make it Happen’ award from the Mary Peters Trust, in association with Power NI.

Rooney, who won European U22 gold in October before landing his first Irish Elite title in November to add to his Ulster win at the beginning of the year, has been proving a real knockout at home and abroad.

The extra support from ‘Make it Happen’ is worth £2,000, and the money will be focused on helping Louis prepare for next summer’s World Elite Championships by providing specialist coaching.

Taking place next September in England, male and female boxers will compete in Olympic-style boxing for World Championship glory for the very first time.

William Steele – the Managing Director at Power NI – said: “Through our long-standing partnership with Mary Peter’s Trust, we are delighted to sponsor the ‘Make it Happen’ award this year, which celebrates the remarkable achievements and potential of young athletes across Northern Ireland.

“It is inspiring to see the dedication and resilience these athletes represent, and we are thrilled to play a part in helping them pursue their sporting careers further.”

Presented annually since 2014, ‘Make it Happen’ winners are selected from a top-class field of athletes following a competitive interview process, with the winning applicant the one deemed to benefit most from accessing the award’s specialist skills and knowledge.

On the support received from award partner Power NI, Lady Mary Peters said: “Awards such as this are given to the best young sporting talent from Northern Ireland and they are vital to help them develop and progress, achieve greatness, and realise their dreams.

“Thanks to Power NI’s generosity, Louis will be able to benefit from expert training – and tuition – inside and outside the ring. Northern Ireland has a long and distinguished history of producing boxing greats, from Wayne McCullough to Paddy Barnes, and I am confident Louis will give his best and make the most of this life changing Make it Happen support.”

Louis – who will represent Team Ireland at the World Championships and Team NI at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland – said ‘Make it Happen’ will make a “massive difference” to his boxing career as he continues to pursue more glory.

