Boxing: Farrell and Kerr battle for the BUI Celtic crown

Ruadhan Farrell and Connor Kerr are both determined to shine in Saturday’s chief support slot

‘The Breakout’ (Ulster Hall, Saturday, live on DAZN from 7pm)



THE opportunity presented to both Ruadhan Farrell and Connor Kerr on Saturday can’t be understated as they have been given the chief support slot with the BUI Celtic super-bantamweight title on the line.

Ordinarily, a match-up between protagonists with just nine previous fights between them would take place down the card, but this Conlan Boxing ‘Breakout’ bill is keen to live up to its moniker as it have given both Belfast men the chance to grab some of the limelight and push on.

Farrell is the veteran of the pair with six previous bouts of which four have resulted in victory.

His sole defeat came when he stepped up to face Colm Murphy for the featherweight version of the title and although he came up short on the scorecard, his performance won plenty of admirers that night at the SSE Arena.

The same venue played host to a draw against Gerard Hughes back in December, but the consensus that night was the Farrell had done enough to claim the win.

Perhaps those two performances have earned him his shot and he goes in against Kerr who has won all three of his pro outings to date.

“I’ve watched bits of Connor Kerr, but to be honest I just focus on the training and going in there to do a job on him,” said the 24-year-old New Lodge man.

“We’ll just see how Kerr goes on Saturday and hopefully there’s a big fight in the summer.

“This is a must-win. I’ve been doubted my whole career. I stepped up (in weight) and fought (Colm) Murphy, stepped up and fought Gerard Hughes. This is my time as I’ve had everything against me, but I’m going to step up now and prove them wrong.

“My experience is going to be a lot better than Kerr. He’s only ha three fights, whereas I’ve been thrown into the deep end and went eight rounds.”

Former Monkstown amateur Kerr isn’t exactly a novice, having had a lengthy amateur career.

The 28-year-old has warmed to life without the vest, stepping up to six rounds for the first time last month at the Europa Hotel with a win over Jake Pollard.

Of course, this is a step up again as a local derby with both men desperate to win brings added pressure, but ‘King Con’ insists he is ready.

“It’s a great opportunity and I’m ready to grab it with both hands,” he said.

“‘Rudy’ is a good, tough fighter and I’m expecting eight tough rounds, but I just think boxing ability-wise, I’m just better in every aspect.

“Fights like this excite me. He has a good record, makes a lot of noise and that’s good as it gets people talking.

“A big win on such a big platform can open so many doors, but my sole focus is on this fight.

“I’m still confident I can win and everyone in boxing knows that a loss early in your career can put you back to the start, so at 28, this is a must-win but I’m confident.”

The aforementioned Gerard Hughes is also in action on Saturday as he takes on journeyman Luke Fash in his first fight under the guidance of Peter Taylor.

Belfast light-middleweight John Boyd is set for his debut against Allan White, while JP O’Meara faces Engel Gomez at super-featherweight and Dublin’s Glenn Byrne is in six-round action at light-middleweight against Martin Shaw.

Steven Ward returns in a six-round cruiserweight bout against Perry Howe, while Owen O’Neill faces a new opponent in Edgar Kemsky after a hand injury ruled out initial opponent Dominic Donegan.

