Boxing: Heartbroken Conlan hopes for rematch after crushing loss

MICHAEL Conlan has confirmed he wants to rematch with Leigh Wood after his crushing defeat from the jaws of victory on Saturday night.

It appeared Conlan was set to claim the WBA featherweight title at the Motorpoint Arena after making a dream start to the fight, but was caught in the final round and knocked out as his dreams were crushed by the right hand of the champion.

Conlan had been ahead on all three cards heading into the final round, but a knockdown in the 11th brought the champion back into it and forced Conlan to gamble when he perhaps didn't want to.

"When I woke up I thought I had a bad dream - I was devastated," he said this morning before heading for home.

"I was annoyed, frustrated, confused and then the realisation that I had to take it in.

"I really believed it was going to be my night and it was going to be, then that punch... It's unfortunate, but these things happen.

"When I slipped down I didn't see it. It was fatigue as well. If I'm honest I was a bit taken back. I felt like I've been in with bigger punchers than him. Was it his power? No. Was it just good timing and me fatiguing?

"They always say it's the shots you don't see that do the damage and that was the one.

"I was just in an unfortunate position to be on the ropes and fell out of the ring, possibly hit my head which didn't help.

"It's my first loss as a professional. Does it define me? No. I'll be back 100 per cent and I want the rematch."

Watched the fight, I definitely need to run it back! Up on the cards & 11th was a slip, fatigue was kicking in & I was caught on the temple with a good shot I didn’t see. Respect @itsLeighWood congrats again, your a tough fucker 🤣 but let’s run it back @EddieHearn #CityGround — Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) March 13, 2022

If Saturday proved anything, it is that Conlan is absolutely at world level despite the hugely disappointing finish.

He will bounce back, but it was still tough to process given the manner of the loss that came when he was 95 seconds from victory.

"It's my first loss in five-odd years, first time I've been knocked out, so I'm devastated," he reflected.

"I know it was a good fight and I was in control, but there's things I should have done better. I'm the guy that lost; I'm the guy that made mistakes; Leigh won so fair play to him.

"For me at the minute I'm just heartbroken. It's the worst feeling in the world for me, so now I've got to go on holiday, take a break, but I want a rematch and it deserves a rematch.

"I didn't go out there and get flattened in the first round or put up a lacklustre performance and lose. I was winning the fight, but just got caught.

"I'm absolutely devastated, just a shot I didn't see. Any shot I saw coming I could take, but I just turned my head and that one got me. It's the ones you don't see that do the damage.

"I was totally out for a minute or two, but it's all good. The scans are good so it's nothing to worry about, just another day in the boxing ring. I'm heartbroken, been beat, so I can't complain."