A YOUNG boxer from Holy Family Boxing Club has won the Irish Universities Championship title with a TKO win in round one of the Youth 67Kg Final last weekend

Seventeen-year-old Finlay Okoro attends the Belfast Metropolitan College and is studying a Sports Science Course. As part of his studies he participates in the College’s Boxing Academy.

An aspiring young boxer, Finlay is coached by legendary Irish boxing trainer Gerry Storey Senior at the Holy Family Golden Gloves Boxing Club in North Belfast. He beat Nama Alohashi in the final.

The Holy Family coach celebrates a very special 90th birthday this week and has spent the last seven decades coaching young people in the sweet science of boxing.

The Holy Family Boxing Club is an integral part of the North Belfast community and has produced a conveyer belt of Antrim, Ulster and Irish champions over the years.

Gerry Storey and Finlay Okoro

Speaking about his young prodigy's recent victory, coach Storey said: “I have been all over the world on boxing trips as a boxing coach, but there is no greater feeling than being in the Holy Family gym coaching young boys and girls. I am as enthusiastic now as back in the 1950s when I started coaching kids.

"It has given me a purpose in life supporting young people as they strive to reach their sporting goals. It has brought me a lot of happiness and joy seeing them succeed.

“I am delighted that Finlay has won his first Irish title, a very dedicated and disciplined young boxer. He is the first one into the gym and the last one out, his hard work and eagerness to learn have paid off.”

Finlay is yet another potential superstar who could follow the pathways of Barry McGuigan, Hugh Russell, Carl Frampton, Paddy Barnes, and Davy Larmour.

The Holy Family Golden Gloves Boxing Gym is located at North Queen Street Community Centre and boys and girls aged 11 and over are welcome to the gym which is open Monday to Friday 6.30 to 8.00pm.