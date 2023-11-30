Boxing: Hughes and Farrell meet in domestic dust-up

There’s not just one, but two domestic derbies at the SSE Arena on Saturday as super-bantamweights Gerard Hughes and Ruadhan Farrell meet over six rounds.

The pair were initially slated to meet at the Falls Park in August, but the time is now.

North Belfast’s Farrell has experience of this stage having appeared at the SSE Arena last August in another derby against Colm Murphy.

Although it didn’t go his way on that occasion, his performance exceeded some expectations as despite entering as an underdog, boxed well throughout the BUI Celtic title clash and will take a lot of confidence from that and his subsequent win over Stefan Nicolae that saw his record improve to 4-1.

"I'm excited," said 'Rudy'.

"An all-Irish domestic dust-up and a bit of beef between us too adds to it, so may let the best man win.

"I know what to expect here so all the pressure is on him. he's the unbeaten fighter, but I know what to expect and how to handle this (big occasion).

"It was a close fight (against Murphy). He was supposed to come and knock me out, but I proved I belong at that level so I've trained hard here and I'm ready to show what I can do.

"In 2017, I was at the Odyssey watching Ryan Burnett, a role model, in a unification and now I'm here and it's my turn. Sometimes you have to pinch yourself and ask if it's real.

"I've just had a daughter so this is all for her and the reason why I do it."

Hughes is perfect through four fights to date, his most recent a points win over John Spencer at the Falls Park but this weekend represents his first real test against a man who holds similar ambitions and in a fight with local pride at stake.

He too knows this represents a big opportunity to catch the eye and although the BUI Celtic title isn't on the line as initially expected, it is nonetheless a fight where the winner can use as a springboard.

"Although the Féile is a massive card, we get a big opportunity here," said Hughes.

"If it was any other show it (lack of a title) would matter, but because this is such a massive show it's not so much. As Eddie Hearn says: winner stays on and you want to stay on, so that's the main goal.

"On paper, it's a 50-50 fight and I would be stupid to go in there and think this will be easy. From what we've seen, he thinks he's the one with the power but if he stands in front of me, he's going to get hurt.

"We've been through 'A, B and C' for what we have to do and I hoe he has because if he thinks he's going in to roll me over, well that won't be the case."

Also set to feature this weekend is Fearghus Quinn, who will be hoping to round off a productive year that has seen him improve to 7-0.

The Belleeks man made his American debut in October with a first round stoppage of Alex Sandro Duarte and another on Saturday against Angel Emilov will set him up for 2024 when the ambition will be to push on.

Matchroom prospects Emmanuel Buttigieg and Cameron Vuong are also set to feature on the undercard.