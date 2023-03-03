Boxing: Local hopefuls gearing up for Irish U22 and U18 finals in Dublin

Holy Trinity’s Jon McConnell (left) lost out to Dean Walsh in January’s Irish Elite final, but will hope for better luck in Saturday’s U22 final against Dean Furlong INPHO

HOLY Trinity pair, Jon McConnell and Clepson dos Santos will aim to claim Irish U22 honours at the National Stadium in Dublin on Saturday from 4pm.

The pair lost out in their Irish Elite finals in January to Dean Walsh and Sean Mari respectively but will be bidding to make it a happier occasion at the South Circular Road venue.

McConnell came through in last weekend’s 71kg semi-final with a unanimous decision win over Wexford’s Dean Furlong and will be keen to finish the jab having come so close to the top honours at the beginning of the year.

Dos Santos, who competed in last summer’s Commonwealth Games, will face Corey Kehoe from the Raging Bull club in Carlow for 51kg honours having moved straight into the decider.

Another of the West Belfast contingent to come up short in the Elite finals, Paudraig Downey of St John Bosco, is already assured of the 48kg title via walkover.

Earlier in the day, the U18 finals are also down for decision with the boxing set to begin at 11am.

It’s boxing finals night.

You have your heart set on the title.

You lose out.

It hurts.

How a boxer copes with the pain and dejection of defeat defines him.

Click below for full post...https://t.co/xpw5T8hPFj pic.twitter.com/c26VGdMT5b — Holy Trinity ABC (@HTBC_Belfast) February 27, 2023

In the 48kg final, Star ABC’s Louis Rooney will face Alfie Jordan from the Olympic Boxing Club in Mullingar.

Rooney was a 3-2 winner over Antonio Bozkaya from East Meath in his semi-final, with Jordan advancing on the same score against Immaculata’s Karl Reilly.

The Olympic club is a common rival for other Belfast hopefuls as Clonard’s Jamie Graham will meet Patsy Joyce in the 51-kilo decider.

Graham received a walkover into the final while Joyce was a 5-0 winner against Gilford’s Calum Sweeney.

Ormeau Road’s Anthony Taggart is also facing a man from Mulling as he is pitted against John Joyce in the 86kg category.

In the 75kg final, Dylan McShane from St Paul’s will meet Troy Donnelly from Cherry Orchard.

McShane enjoyed a 4-1 semi-final win against Emerald’s Daniel Ramsey, while Donnelly swept to a unanimous win against Davey Joyce from The Punishers’ club.