Boxing: Mac coach Lindsay slams Roscommon horror attack

Martin Lindsay (bottom left) with some of the Mac boxers and coaches who were heading to Roscommon

IMMACULATA coach Martin Lindsay has spoken of his disappointment surrounding last Friday's disgraceful scenes at the National Boy/Girl 4 Championships in Castlerea, Roscommon.

A masked gang stormed the gym armed with machetes and slash-hooks in a targeted attack that is allegedly part of an ongoing feud leaving one person requiring hospital treatment.

It took place towards the end of the first night of action in the weekend's tournament that was subsequently suspended - as-well-as this weekend's Boy 5 tournament set for the same venue - leaving clubs out of pocket, families terrified and young boxers bitterly disappointed they could not compete having put so much into their preparations.

A number of local clubs were due to take part over the weekend with Immaculata set to have the biggest representation with nine boxers in action, but are now left waiting for the tournament to be rescheduled.

Where and when that happens is unknown but Lindsay agreed there was no option but to pull the plug last weekend due to the attack.

"You couldn't make it up," he said.

"When it happened, it all seemed a bit mad, but they (perpetrators) seemed to know whom they were looking for. It didn't help there was a load of kids there screaming. It was all over in about 20 seconds, but it felt a lot longer.

"The boxing was nearly over, just three fights left, and it so happened we were on the fight before it all kicked off."

Immaculata took 16 young fighters down that included those in action, while a number of parents also travelled to Castlerea to show their support.

The Divis club has been on a great run of form in recent competitions, producing a host of champions and that is all down to the hard work of the coaches who have helped turn its fortunes around.

Lindsay will also be in the corner for clubman Karl Reilly who takes part in the Irish Universities final next week, representing Belfast Met and should he come through, he will be in pole position to to onto the World Universities Championships, while the club are also preparing their young generation of the Antrim 1, 2 and 3s.

That gives a sense of how busy the upcoming schedule is so for those who were left reeling after the events in Castlerea, it will be something of a waiting game until the find out when they are back in the ring.

However, when they are given the green light, Lindsay has no doubt his young team will be ready to pick up where they left off.

"When it gets rescheduled, we will have to pay for it all again, but the most important thing is the kids were safe and nobody was hurt," he insisted.

"After the first night we had five into the semi-finals and two into a final, so there were still seven kids left for the last two days of boxing.

"They were all flying, but when it gets rescheduled they will be just as ready as they are all mentally tough, strong, fit and ready to go.

"I feel bad for the Castlerea club because this was a chance for them to showcase their gym, which was really impressive, and then for that to happen.

"It's hard to know when they will be rescheduled or where they will take place as the schedule is hectic until the summer."