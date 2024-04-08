Boxing: McComb to face Barboza on Haney-Garcia blockbuster

Sean McComb has been handed a golden opportunity as he is confirmed to face unbeaten American, Arnold Barboza Jr (29-0) in a WBO world light-welterweight eliminator at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, NYC, next Saturday night (April 20).

The fight for Barboza's WBO Inter-Continental title will act as chief support to the WBC 140lb blockbuster between former undisputed lightweight king Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia.

McComb (18-1) is coming off a career-best win when the dazzled and dropped Sam Maxwell on his way to victory on the scorecards at the SSE Arena back in December and that showing has earned him his big chance to kick the door down to a world title opportunity.

“I’ve been waiting for this opportunity for a long time, and now it’s here, I plan to grab it with both hands,” said the West Belfast man.

“Arnold is a great fighter – but so am I. It’s going to be a great fight. Thanks to Golden Boy (Promotions) and my manager Lee Eaton for making it happen. April 20th I promise you’ll see the upset.”

At 32, Barboza is McComb's senior by one year and has stopped 11 of his 29 victims and the Californian is coming off of an eighth-round knockout victory of Xolisani Ndongeni in January.

“Every training session and every trial and tribulation has paved the path for this moment,” said Barboza.

“I train like the challenger that I am but I fight like the Champion that I will become. Tune in April 20th on DAZN.”