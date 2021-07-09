Boxing: McGivern to take on Duffy at Féile

South Belfast Boxer James McGivern will take on Sean Duffy at Féile next month MTK

TOP Belfast prospect James McGivern has been added to the Michael Conlan versus TJ Doheny undercard at Féile an Phobail next month.

A stunning undercard was confirmed yesterday (Thursday) with McGivern taking on Keady native Sean Duffy in an all-Irish contest at super-featherweight.

Duffy, who claimed bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, lost out to McGivern in the final of the Ulster Elites in 2017 with McGivern going on to win bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The Armagh man boxed for Holy Trinity as an amateur and turned pro in 2019 and is unbeaten in his first four bouts in the paid ranks while McGivern was set to be one of Ireland’s leading medal hopes for the Tokyo Olympics bfore turning pro last year.

The Ormeau Road boxer made his pro debut last August when beating Jamie Quinn and turned in an impressive performance against Jordan Ellison last December and McGivern and Duffy will put their unbeaten records on the line over eight rounds in the Falls Park.

Armagh’s Fearghus Quinn (2-0) and Tyrone native Callum Bradley (4-0) while also added to the bill on Thursday evening.

Elsewhere on the bill, Lee McGregor defends his European bantamweight title against Vincent Legrand, Tyrone McKenna and Zhankosh Turarov clash for the WBO Intercontiental super-lightweight title, Padraig McCrory meets Sergi Gorokhov, and Sean McComb takes on Craig Woodruff.



