Boxing: McKenna prevails in all-out war against Moran

ALL-OUT war is what Tyrone McKenna is known for and it proved the winning approach in Waterford on Saturday night as 'The Mighty Celt' stopped Dylan Moran in the second round of their all-Irish welterweight battle.

Both men promised they would go for it from the off and 'War in Waterford' was just that as they tore into each other, but it was the undoing of Dungarvan's Moran who was out-gunned as McKenna had the better chin and power to get back to winning ways.

The West Belfast man came into this one off the back of two losses and a third would have left him with few options, but this was not an outcome he was prepared to let happen as he stunned the home support.

Moran did well to make it out of the first round having been dropped late on but it was the beginning of the end despite a spirited rally.

"Unbelievable war - I was choking for a pint, so I made sure it was quick," McKenna said after.

"If it went into a third round, I might have been f**ked because that was a high-paced two rounds.

"Fair play to Dylan - he brought it. I was expecting far less from him but he came for a war, put me on the back foot from the get-go.

"I caught him a lovely hook at the end of the first round and I don't think he fully recovered coming into the second. I think every shot I was throwing at him was hurting.

"Thank God he went down at the end of the second, as I couldn't have kept that pace.

I loved that fight and loved being the away fighter. I loved being able to silence the crowd.

"He said I didn't have a chin but I proved that today as I took his best shots and kept going. He couldn't hurt me. I've always said I'm one of the hardest men in Ireland and I've got that name for a reason."

This was a spectacular brawl while it lasted as although they hinted at a boxing match for the opening few seconds with the two southpaws trading jabs, the shackles were cast aside as they stood and hammered at each other with power shots.

Any notion of defence was out the window with Moran the first to seemingly make a dent, but McKenna returned the favour as the Waterford man momentarily stiffened.

It didn't deter either from throwing caution to the wind, unloading with power shots but as he sought to find a home for another left hook, McKenna timed him late in the round and down went Moran.

🇮🇪MCKENNA STOPS MORAN



Tyrone McKenna drops Dylan Moran in Rounds 1 and 2 on the way to a TKO-2 win in Waterford pic.twitter.com/tXoS8Ar2oH — Tokkerū (@ATokkers5) December 7, 2024

He almost went over when trying to haul himself up, but managed to beat the count despite being in clear trouble with his legs betraying him, yet referee David Irving allowed him to continue having given him every chance to steady and move forward.

The bell would also play a part in saving him as Moran tottered back to his corner, but the minute's rest was nowhere near enough to let him recover as he was clearly still on shaky legs coming out for the second.

McKenna sensed it, going for the finish as he unloaded and a left had Moran sag back onto the ropes, but he seemed to be riding out the storm.

Indeed, he would then pour forward and try to turn it around with an all-out assault, yet McKenna knew he had him and another left sent 'the Real Deal' to the floor for a second time and although he seemed in less trouble than the first knockdown, this time Irving waved it.

It was a breathtaking battle for the time it lasted, but in the end, it was the Belfast man who prevailed and marches on.

"I know how good I am," McKenna stressed.

"My mate (Anthony) Cacace is there and he's a world champion at 35, so I want to emulate him. I've always looked up to him growing up, so now he's a world champion, I have to copy him as he can't be the only one in Andytown being a world champion.

"There's talk of (Florian) Marku next, talk of Harlem Eubank, Callum Walsh who needs an opponent for March 17 and I'd love to slap the crown off his head. He's a weight above, but I don't give a shit - I'd go up and fight him."