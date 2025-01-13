Boxing: McKenna to take on Eubank in March

HIS devastating stoppage of Dylan Moran in December has proven invaluable for Tyrone McKenna as 'The Mighty Celt' has got the call to face Harlem Eubank in Brighton on March 7, live on Channel 5.

McKenna was in must-win territory in Waterford having lost his previous two to Lewis Crocker and Mohamed Minoune, and bounced back in perfect style to catapult himself back into another big night as he faces the undefeated Eubank on his home patch.

The Englishman ended over 12 months out of the ring, with a victory in Newcastle before Christmas, while McKenna's win in a fight some called the ‘Irish Hagler-Hearns’ sets up this welterweight showdown perfectly.

Eubank has put himself within touching distance of major championship fights but knows he must deal with McKenna, the crowd-pleasing Belfast brawler who has shared the ring with Jack Catterall, Regis Prograis and other top names.

“I am licking my lips at the prospect of going into Eubank’s hometown on March 7, meeting him in the middle of the ring, and going into battle," said McKenna.

“Harlem has never met anyone like me in his career, not even close, and when the leather starts flying, he will soon realise there’s no easy way out.

“I am one of the most entertaining fighters in Ireland, I have the heart of a lion, one of the best chins around and I am an absolute nightmare for Eubank.

“Everyone could see from my last fight, that I am still incredibly dangerous, so make sure you don’t miss it, live on Channel 5, on March 7 because Eubank is in deep trouble.”

Eubank is aware the West Belfast man will travel with the intention of going to war and is relishing the battle.

His uncle, Chris Sr, has had previous with Irish opposition, having drawn with and beaten Ray Close in two contests, beating Sam Storey, but then dropped two decisions to Steve Collins, so the Eubank name is well linked with Irish fighters and this is the next chapter in that story.

“Last time I fought in Brighton, we made history," said Eubank, referring to his win over Timo Schwarzkopf in November 2013.

"The fans showed up in force, and I delivered a statement performance.

“This year, I want the big fights, and on March 7, back home at the Brighton Centre, live on Channel 5, I’m going to make a real statement at 147lbs.

“McKenna is a fan-friendly, aggressive fighter who’s competed at the elite world level. It’s a real exciting fight, and that’s exactly what I’m in this game for.

"There’s also a rich history between the Eubanks and Irish fighters. On March 7, I’ll add a new chapter.”

Kalle Sauerland, Global Head of Boxing at Wasserman, promoter of the fight said:

“Eubank will have to prove he has the mettle to mix it and stand toe-to-toe in the centre of the ring, because McKenna is not backing down.

“But in front of his brilliant Brighton fans, we know Harlem has what it takes to issue a serious statement. But McKenna is live, and he is dangerous – just watch his last fight.”