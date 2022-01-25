Boxing: McKenna to tangle with former world champ Prograis in March

HE asked for it and he got it: Tyrone McKenna will take on former world champion Regis Prograis in Dubai on March 19 in what is undoubtedly the biggest test of his career.

'The Mighty Celt' had engaged in a bit of verbal sparring with he New Orleans native in an attempt to get the match made and the tactic work as the fight was confirmed on Tuesday.

Prograis has just one defeat in a 27-fight career, coming at the hands of Josh Taylor in the light-welterweight final of the World Boxing Super Series.

The Scot has since gone onto become undisputed champion with 33-year-old Prograis keen to get another crack at world honours, but then McKenna has similar ambitions so the winner will be in pole position to get their shot.

2022 is the year of the celt pic.twitter.com/IW7vAmETgY — TyroneMcKenna (@Tyronemck) January 25, 2022

Taylor defends his titles against Jack Catterall - who was victorious over McKenna in 2018 - on February 26 and it is rumoured the champion will move up to the lightweight division if successful, meaning a likely scattering of the title belts.

That would suggest an opportunity for the winner of McKenna-Prograis to fight for at least one of those titles so there is plenty on the line when they tangle at the Duty Free Tennis Club on St Patrick's weekend.

McKenna's other loss came at the hands of Ohara Davies in 2020, but bounced back in spectacular fashion with a thrilling win over Jose Felix at the Falls Park last August.

However, the challenge will be greater against against fellow-southpaw Prograis who is a bonafide world-class operator who possess quality skills as-well-as ferocious punching power.

Still, the 31-year-old West Belfast man has proven his ability to withstand heavy fire in his career and that will be tested in what could prove to be a life-changing outing should he emerge victorious.