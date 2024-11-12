Boxing: Murphy leads the charge at the Ulster Hall as BBC cameras return

Colm Murphy with Mark Dunlop and Paul McClean at the BBC in Belfast

LIVE boxing is returning to the BBC and it will all begin at the Ulster Hall on February 1 as Mark Dunlop's MHD Promotions, in association with A McLean Bookmakers & R Kings, present the first of a series of 'Nations Boxing' events.

Topping the bill will be South Belfast's Colm 'Posh Boy' Murphy in a defence of his Commonwealth Silver featherweight title, which was won at the SSE Arena in June against Glasgow’s Jack Turner.

Murphy has since improved his record to 13-0 with a points win over Mexico’s Eric Lopez at the beginning of the month and will seek to push onto bigger and better things in 2025 having already won Irish and Celtic titles.

The co-main contest will feature Belfast’s undefeated adopted son, John 'The Kid' Cooney who defends his Celtic super-featherweight title against Newport's Nathan Howells in a ﬁght which also doubles up for an eliminator for the British title.

Lennadoon native Tommy McCarthy continues his comeback on the undercard with a potential title ﬁght, while Dungannon’s lightweight prospect Charles McDonagh ﬁnds himself in an amazing opportunity as he makes his professional home debut at the Ulster Hall following his recent ﬁrst ﬁght in Scotland.

Cookstown’s Teo Alin and Belfast’s Jack O’Neil both return for their third ﬁghts and will be looking to stay undefeated and two more names are still to be added to the card.

The exciting ﬁght night will follow the Ireland vs England Six Nations rugby match at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium, cementing an amazing night of sport for both armchair viewers and those lucky enough to grab a ticket.

'Nations Fight Night' is an exciting new concept featuring champions, contenders and prospects from Ireland, Scotland and Wales over numerous Saturday ﬁght nights early next year on dates yet to be announced.

The action will be broadcast live on terrestrial television on BBC Northern Ireland, BBC Wales, BBC Scotland, BBC Iplayer and Sky Channel 966, enabling ﬁght fans to globally watch the event giving everyone concerned incredible worldwide exposure.

“We have worked hard over the last 12 years to bring local boxing to the mainstream so it is fantastic to pen our ﬁrst contract with the BBC and look forward to working hard in 2025 bringing opportunities for local ﬁghters,” said Mark Dunlop, Managing Director of MHD Promotions.

Paul McClean, CEO of A McLean Bookmakers added: "Bet McLean has been supporting MHD Promotions for over 12 years now and have watched Mark and his ﬁghters climb to the top and are delighted to play our part as they move forward with their next event."

R Kings have also come on board and they are delighted to be a part of this event which will bring boxing back onto terrestrial TV, giving fighters the exposure they wouldn't ordinarily get when appearing on subscription services.

"R Kings are super excited to be involved in this amazing event," said Mark Weir from R Kings.

"We have been fans of MHD Promotions and their fantastic ﬁght nights so it's only natural for us to hook up with Mark and his team as we continue our support of local boxing in Belfast."

Tickets for the event are on sale from Wednesday, November 13 at 10am from the Ulster Hall Box Ofﬁce and www.ulsterhall.co.uk.