Boxing: Murphy, McCarthy and O'Neill all triumph

Colm Murphy enjoyed a tick over win against Guadalraja's Erick Omar Lopez as he swept all six rounds of their featherweight clash.

Murphy enjoyed considerable height and reach advantage, but the Mexican made it clear he was neither intimidated nor in town solely for a paycheque.

His crouching style was designed to close the gap in space and then he threw looping hooks, one which caught Murphy early and ensured any notions he may have had this was little more than a spar were gone.

Instead, 'Posh Boy' got down to work and used a stiff jab to keep Lopez off balance, whipping in downstairs sporadically but still the visitor looked for the home run shot with his left.

It was a patient display from Murphy who refused to take the bait as Lopez beckoned him in, shooting the jab instead and not taking unnecessary risks as in his previous win over Jack Turner, he was caught clean more times than he would have liked. That in itself was progress as he closed out the year with his record now 13-0.

"I studied him thoroughly beforehand and knew what shots he was going to throw," Murphy revealed.

"He's beaten a few prospects before and made them look bad, but I think I made him look bad at times and frustrated.

"It wasn't the most exciting fight I've been in, but I wanted to go out there and show I can box and those who have watched me in my career will have been impressed.

"I'll be out on a show on February 1 in a hard fight, so I'll keep the head down for that and keep reaching for the stars at this stage. I'm still only 25 and headlining shows can be a lot of pressure, but I've really put in the work and deserve it as me and my team have sacrificed a lot."

Colm Murphy attacks

The opening fight of the night saw Tommy McCarthy got back to winning ways with a straightforward win over winless journeyman Ryan Labourn.

'Mac Attack' was coming off a defeat to Cheavon Clarke and previously, lost out in an effort to regain the European cruiserweight title against Michal Cieslak. Labourn was far from that level and caused no problems for the Lenadoon man who was able to fight at his own pace and swept all six rounds to improve to 21-6.

Perhaps he could have stepped on the gas but came through with little fuss and the victory will give him something to build on heading into the new year.

Former Holy Trinity amateur, Jack O'Neill made it two wins from two as a pro as he dominated his four rounds at super-bantamweight against Steven Maguire.

O'Neill thought he had scored a knockdown in round three, but it was ruled a slip, yet there were times he clearly stung the visitor and could be happy with his night's work.

His old clubmate at the Turf Lodge club, Teo Alin also made it two wins from two as a pro as he put in an all-action display against Joshua Ocampo at super-featherweight to claim a 40-36 win.

Jack O'Neill in action during his impressive win

Cookstown native Alin was also back at the scene of his debut win and showed improvements as he sat down on his shots a little better and knew when to step on the gas, while also exhibiting fast hands and nice variety in his work.

At times, he had Ocampo in trouble with referee Eamonn Magill paying close attention, but the visitor managed to make it to the final bell.

"I was having to chase him down, so I'd prefer someone who will throw a bit more as I feel I can then show my skill a bit more," Alin said.

"I try not to waste shots and keep it smart."

It was also a great night for Coleraine's Matthew Boreland who stepped up to eight rounds in just his fourth fight and passed the test against Scotland's Calum Turnbull on a wide 79-73 decision.

The first half of the fight was contested at a ferocious pace with both unloading power shots and southpaw Turbull was having plenty of success as he tested the chin of Boreland, growing in confidence. Yet Boreland was having plenty of joy also as it was clear this was now a battle of wills.

Blood seeped from Turnbull's nose in the fifth as it seemed he was the one on thinner ice and those suspicions grew in the sixth as the gumshield came out and there seemed a look of resignation as he returned to the corner.

They continued to throw all they could at the other but would hear the final bell with Boreland a worthy winner, but the Scot was much more competitive than the score suggested.

Also on Friday, Gareth Dowling defeated Christian Lopez Flores over four rounds, Brandon McCarthy was a victor after Michel Gonxhe after the main event and in the co-main, Robbie Davies Jr squeaked home against former world champion Javier Fortuna.

Kurt Walker's planned fight against Rudy Garcia was scrapped as Garcia failed a medical, while Cathal McLaughlin's fight also fell through at the eleventh hour.