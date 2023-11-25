Boxing: O'Hara comes through thrilling Navarro test

KRISTINA O'Hara improved to 4-0 as she had the measure of Spain's Cristina Navarro at London's York Hall on Friday.

The West Belfast woman was making her first appearance under the Queensberry Promotions banner and made it a successful won with a points win (58-56) after six competitive rounds.

It was straight down to business from the opening bell with O'Hara landing an early right and repeated it on another three occasions in the first.

Navarro was making her work though, popping out the jab and looking for her own hooks but the Belfast woman was slipping the majority of the power shots early.

She was forced to take one at the very beginning of the third but replied with one of her own in what had turned into a an extremely entertaining. battle at a high pace.

There was no let-up as the fight moved into the second half, with getting the hands go with Navarro bringing the lead left into play.

They weren't neglecting the jab either with both utilising it to set up their attacks.

The Spaniard was growing stronger as the rounds ticked by and finished the fifth well, but the action was see-sawing with both throwing everything at it.

O'Hara was being forced to dig deep but found an excellent left as they both stood and traded in a firefight, but it was the Belfast woman whom had done enough to win and for the nod on the card of referee, Kieran McCann.

"A tough fight, but I still think I controlled it well," said the 27-year-old after.

"Tonight came as a bit of a challenge as I'm 14 months out of the ring. I had to struggle to get back, a lot of ring-rust and nerves.

"She was a tough opponent but we put forward all the names that will help me climb the ladder.

"I had to bite down on my gumshield and I think that's the first time I've been in a proper scrap, so I'm happy enough. Now it's time to go home and see my son."

On Thursday, Lisburn featherweight Kurt Walker also enjoyed a points win, sweeping all eight rounds in Glasgow against Belgian journeyman Angelo Turco so send him into what promises to be an exciting 2024 in fine style.