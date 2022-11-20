Boxing: Quinn back to winning ways with impressive victory at Girdwood

Conor Quinn got back to winning ways as he dismantled Mikey Young with a second round stoppage.

The West Belfast man was left frustrated with a draw at the Europa Hotel in September but left absolutely nothing to chance this time around, giving referee Hugh Russell Jnr no option but to step in and wave the contest off.

It was a tough week for 'The Magnificent' whose grandfather passed away but he paid hi the ultimate tribute with a hugely impressive victory.

"The last fight a couple of things happened in the build-up with a change of opponent," he said.

"At the start of the week, my grandfather passed away so for a few days I was all over the show as the wake was in my house, but in a way, it benefited me as it took my mind off boxing until the weigh-in yesterday when I could refocus. It was good to have my family here and everyone together."

Quinn opened by pawing out the jab to get his distance, but soon began to loosen up and threw rapid combinations that backed up Young.

The September draw was perhaps down to ring rust but the former Clonard amateur looked much more fluid in this one, his timing and accuracy good, highlighting just why he is regarded as a very exciting prospect.

Young held a tight guard, but this gave plenty of openings to the body and Quinn was happy to take full advantage, sinking in some heavy shots that forced his rival to lower his hands and then leave gaps to the head where Quinn then targeted.

A right hand down the middle drew a smile from both and it was a sign that Quinn knew he had Young where he wanted him.

What followed was a breathless assault on the ropes with heavy shots landing and leaving the Englishman like a pinball.

Winner - Conor Quinn



‘The Magnificent’ Conor Quinn stops his opponent Mikey Young in the second round 🔥



What a performance from the Belfast lad. A classy and explosive fight for the fans 👏



Congratulations Conor 👏 pic.twitter.com/rLEoThFKG3 — Belfast Boxers (@Belfstboxers) November 20, 2022

Valiantly, Young tried to ride the storm but he was taking too much and referee Hugh Russell Jnr jumped in with 2.33 of the round gone to see Quinn get back on the winning trail and improve to 3-0-1.

"The scoring of the last fight I couldn't understand so I didn't want to leave anything to chance," he explained.

"That boy (Young) has fought undefeated prospects in his last four and none had stop him, but I said to Mark (Dunlop, manager) and Dee (Walsh, coach) I wanted to stop him. With the first jab I knew it was only a matter of time.

"I landed a big shot in the second and he smiled. I wasn't a smile of 'let's get top work' but one of 'I don't have too much longer'. I've been in this game long enough to know that ifs someone smiles when you punch him, they are hurt.

"Dee said he wanted me to show things we've been working on. You don't just want to blow someone away and he brought a lot out of me and I showed different variation by switching southpaw.

"I'm always just focussed on the next fight so I can't wait to see what comes up."

Also on the night, John Cooney pulled out a vicious knockout of Engel Gomez in the third round of their lightweight tussle, the London native dropping the Nicaraguan three times with the third sparking him out.

Dominic Donegan got back to winning ways after a run of four defeats and a draw as he scored a 40-36 points win over Josh Cook to open the night, while David Ryan impressed on his debut, out-pointing the ever-dangerous Brayan Mairena at light-welterweight.