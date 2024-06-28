Boxing: Quinn not looking past Commonwealth title tilt against Kelsall

Commonwealth flyweight title

Conor Quinn v Conner Kelsall (SSE Arena, Friday, live on TNT Sports)

A CRACK at the European flyweight title is tantalisingly close for Conor Quinn, but securing Commonwealth honours is all that can occupy his thoughts as he gets ready to face Conner Kelsall at the SSE Arena on Friday night.

The 26-year-old is moving through the different grades in methodical fashion. The Celtic and Commonwealth ‘silver’ belts were collected last year, leading to a shot at the full Commonwealth belt this week which is vacant.

But already, a purse bid has been called for Quinn to challenge European champion Jay Harris and he could have side-stepped this weekend to get ready to challenge the Welshman, but has opted to avail of the opportunity to box as a co-main event to the Dublin duel of Pierce O’Leary and Darragh Foley to take the next natural step on his development.

Quinn’s exploits to date have drawn the admiration of Frank Warren who has signed him to his Queensberry organisation and now with a major promoter backing him and the TV exposure that comes with it on TNT, ‘The Magnificent’ can look forward with confidence, but only if he passes Friday’s test.

“It’s all eyes on June 28, but the purse bids have been called,” he acknowledged.

“Jay Harris owns the British title as well, so that’s another incentive. For now, it’s full focus on Conner Kelsall and I’m 100 per cent confident I can get the win and then we’ll see what the future holds.

“He’s 11-0, the current English champion and I’m the Celtic champion, so when his name was put to me, it appealed a bit more as I think it’s a genuine 50-50 on paper and fighting in Belfast, you want the show to sell well and people to be intrigued. The best way to do that is to give them the best fights and I genuinely believe this is one of the best fights I can have at this point of my career.”

Quinn has been kept busy since an extended and unwanted time out of the ring as medical issues left his career hanging by a thread.

He returned in September 2022 and it was an unsatisfactory night as he had to settle for a draw against Darwing Martinez, but with the rust shed that evening, there has been no looking back with seven impressive victories.

Kelsall is perhaps the perfect foe this week as the Yorkshireman is at about he same stage in his own development, so insets it up to be a solid battle between the pair of which some questions will be answered.

Quinn has boxed on big shows before, but further down the card as the arenas were just beginning to fill, but now it’s his name in lights alongside the co-main between Pierce O’Leary and Darragh Foley with an opportunity to fully announce himself to the wider sporting public.

“It’s absolutely amazing,” he said.

“I imagined the first few fights might have been abroad and you wouldn’t have the same sort of support with people unable to attend.

“When I was told this was a possibility, I couldn’t believe it. Now, to find out it’s the SSE Arena - what a show and what a platform.

“I have boxed in the Odyssey twice now and loved it, but afterwards, I remember Mark (Dunlop, manager) saying ‘wait until it’s your turn to be one of the main fights - that’s when it becomes real’.

“I was thinking that would be a lifetime away, but here we are now, just over 12 months later.

“This is my opportunity to get my name out there to the casual fight fans and not just the Belfast fans who would already know you. It’s a chance to build my name and the support.”

There is a feel-good factor surrounding Belfast boxing at present with Anthony Cacace’s recent world title win and Quinn takes inspiration from his Queensberry stablemate.

The former Clonard amateur has been touted in local circles as a fighter to be one of the leading lights of the new generation to attract the big promoters and big nights back to the city - a challenge he is willing to accept.

“The beauty of boxing in Belfast is there is always someone coming up,” he noted.

“Anto Cacace, another Queensberry fighter, to go and win the IBF world title in the fashion he did is amazing for someone like myself on the way up.

“Now, we have a couple of fighters in Belfast and know we will get the Queensberry shows more often, so this is my opportunity to make sure they do want to come back.”

