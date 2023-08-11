Boxing: Second title fight added to October's MHD card at Girdwood

Conor Quinn will face Chris Liddell for the 'Silver' Commonwealth and Celtic flyweight titles at Girdwood community Hub on October 14 with the Irish welterweight title between Owen O'Neill and Declan Geraghty also now added to the card

THE Irish welterweight title will be on the line at Girdwood Community Hub on October 14 when North Belfast's undefeated Owen O'Neill takes on Dublin's Declan Geraghty for the vacant strap.

O'Neill won his first professional title at the same venue last November when he knocked out Owen Duffy in dramatic fashion, dropping the Cavan man in the final round when it appeared the fight was slipping away from him in a BUI Celtic light-middleweight battle.

'The Operator' drops down in weight to face 'Pretty Boy' who has a record of 24-5 and at 33 years of age, the southpaw will be desperate to get his hands on a title belt.

This is the second title fight announced for the MHD Promotions card at Girdwood with West Belfast's Conor Quinn already confirmed to challenge for the 'Silver' Commonwealth flyweight strap against Scotland's Chris Liddell, while on Thursday, it was confirmed the vacant BBBoC Celtic title will also be on the line.

Quinn extended his record to 7-0-1 with a points win over Bryan Castro at the Falls Park last Friday and will take a big step forward in his career should he get the better of the Scot.

They come like buses, you dream enough and 2 will come at once!@cq_magnificent will fight for both the Commonwealth Silver & BBBoC Celtic flyweight titles on the 14th October



Excellent work by @MARKHDUNLOP in gaining another belt for what was already a great fight pic.twitter.com/D2KeSVlurh — Boxing Tickets NI (@BoxingTicketsNI) August 10, 2023

Already, the former Clonard amateur has served notice of his ability with an impressive victory over former European champion Juan Hinostroza at the SSE Arena in May and will be keen to use this opportunity to take another step.

Liddell holds a record of 5-1 and his last opponent was also Castro whom he defeated on points, so an intriguing battle lies in store.

South Belfast's Colm Murphy has also been added following his Irish super-featherweight title win over Liam Gaynor at the Europa Hotel last month.

'Posh Boy' sustained a nasty gash over his left eye from a head clash in that fight, but despite the bout ended prematurely on the advice of the doctor, was on top and deservedly took the belt.

Belfast's Connor Kerr will be in four round action at featherweight in what will be his second professional outing, following his debut win over Karl Sampson in July, while John Cooney is set for eight rounds in the super-featherweight division with his opposition to be revealed.

Meanwhile, Ormeau's James McGivern is set to make his ring return at the National Stadium in Dublin on September 23 on the 'Back to Business' card toped by Paddy Donovan.

McGivern won at the Dublin venue last time out when he stoped Denis Bartos in the first round back in April and will be keen to make another statement to build on his 6-0 record.