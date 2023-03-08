Boxing: April world title shot a possibility for McCarthy

Ex-European champion Tommy McCarthy could be in line to face WBA cruiserweight champion Arsen Goulamirian next month Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Tommy McCarthy could be in line for a surprise crack at world honours against WBA cruiserweight champion Arsen Goulamirian next month.

Reports emerged overnight from 'No Smoke Sport' that the West Belfast man, ranked 13th by the governing body, could travel to Paris to face the undefeated Armenian (27-0, 18KOs) as early as April 1.

However, a source confirmed that should the fight happen, it will take place a little later in the month.

It's understood McCarthy's team has also been eyeing a fight with IBF champion Jai Opetaia, but the Australian - considered the lineal champion following his win over Mairis Briedis - has been granted a medical extension of 60 days to begin negotiations to face mandatory challenger Mateusz Masternak having suffered a broken jaw in his title win, meaning the Belfast man would be forced to wait upwards of a year for his shot.

The Belfast man has been back in camp waiting for confirmation of what's next following two comeback wins after back-to-back defeats against Chris Billam-Smith.

Prior to those losses, there had been negotiations between McCarthy's team and Goulamirian and with the American-based French national seeking a defence of the world title he won against Kane Watts in 2019 and has since defenced twice, the Belfast man has once again emerged as a contender.

While nothing has been signed, there have been moves have been made behind the scenes that could open the door for 'Mac Attack' to get his golden opportunity.