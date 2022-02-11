Boxing: Taylor and Serrano proud to make history for women’s boxing

KATIE Taylor believes her historic showdown with Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden on April 30 will be a seminal moment in women’s sport.

For the first time in the history of the fames New York City arena, a female fight will top the bill in the main hall and already, demand for tickets has indicated this pound-for-pound battle is heading for a sell-out.

Taylor has been a pioneer for women’s boxing and is credited for being one of the main reason’s why it was included at the Olympic Games from 2012, while as a professional, the Irish hero has won titles at two weights including lightweight where her undisputed crown will be on the line when she throws-down against seven-weight champ Serrano.

Opinions are split as to who will come out on top and on Monday during the London leg of their media tour, Taylor said she is expecting her toughest test, but is thrilled to be in such a position ahead of a fight that has seen women’s boxing fully break through onto the mainstream.

“Not only are we breaking the ceiling for female purses, but we have actually changed perceptions of the sport and if our careers have only achieved that then all the hard days in the gym have been absolutely worth it,” said Taylor.

“I think we’re making a stand the way we’re actually fighting each other in the first place, the best fighting the best. This fight is going to determine the best pound-for-pound female fighter in the world so we’re already making a stand by taking this fight.

“I do genuinely believe this is the best fight and most exciting fight in boxing right now. The fact it’s headlining Madison Square Garden and the pre-sales were the second best in boxing history, means this fight is more important than we realise and proves that there is a strong appetite with the public for these big female fights.

“I’m obviously expecting the toughest fight of my career and I’m expecting that. I know my mind can take me to places I have no right to go because I’ve been there before both in the gym and on big nights.

“I’m not sure that Amanda has answered that question yet and her legacy will depend on the answer to that question, and I guess we’ll find out April 30.”

Media tour ✅

Now back to work 💪#TaylorSerrano pic.twitter.com/sDdWA7EQuW — Katie Taylor (@KatieTaylor) February 7, 2022

Taylor has rejected Serrano’s offer to make the fight over 12, three-minute rounds instead of the standard 10-times two-minute frames for women’s boxing, insisting that the fight is already big enough.

That was perhaps a psychological ploy from the Puerto Rican whom some feel is getting Taylor at the right time.

Serrano’s natural weight is below the lightweight limit so will not be bigger than the Irishwoman on the night, but predicts she has all the tools to hand Taylor her first poor defeat and settle the argument as tho who is the best in women’s boxing today, and perhaps of all time.

“I’m a woman for equality and we all talk about equality, on this table multiple times, we’re making history at the Garden being the first women to headline,” she agreed.

“We’re making the biggest payday for both of us, and I think we should just continue to make this iconic, make changes to this game and if Katie Taylor is willing and ready and able to make this an equal fight of 12 rounds of three minutes. If we want to make change, I think we should pave it right now on DAZN. This is all about equality and we should make the change right now.

“My plan is to fight smart, to be smart on April 30. I know I have all the tools to beat Katie Taylor, I just have to go out there and be smart – victory will be mine.

“I have everything, there’s no questioning my heart, my skills, my power and my chin. There’s nothing I think Katie Taylor has that will answer the questions that need to be answered. I have Latin blood and all the heart in the world.”