Boxing team named for Commonwealth Games

Olympic bronze medallist Aidan Walsh and sister Michaela are both named in the 13-strong boxing squad for this summer’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham INPHO

A 13-strong boxing team with represent Team NI at this summer's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham including Olympic bronze medallist Aidan Walsh, plus his sister and fellow Tokyo Olympian Michaela.

The team returned from a training camp in Italy and the final line-up has been settled upon with some new and familiar faces including super-heavyweight Dee Sullivan who competed at the 2018 Games at the Gold Coast, but has since returned to the amateur scene after a brief spell as a pro.

Boxing has been Team NI’s most successful sport in the Commonwealth Games with 61 medals being won in the ring. Team NI have won 13 gold medals, 19 silver medals and 29 bronze medals.

The squad consists of eight male and five female fighters and there is a good mix of youth and experience.

The Walsh siblings plus Carly McNaul, all silver medal winners on the Gold Coast four years ago at the Commonwealth Games will be hoping to go one better in the West Midlands.

Performance Lead John Conlan is confident that all the boxers can achieve podium finishes.

“There are 13 boxers on the squad eight men, five women, all boxers are capable of medalling, colour yet to be decided,” he said.

“It’s good to get the squad in early enough to get them training together and get a solid platform of training going.

“The squad will train with the National team, will attend a sparring camp in Italy, take part in the Eindhoven Box Cup which is good for building international experience.

“The preparation will finish with a massive international training camp in Belfast, with teams from Australia, India, New Zealand, GB, Canada, and many of the smaller nations.”

As well as the experience in the squad Conlan is looking forward to the up and coming fighters going to Birmingham.

“Dylan Eagleson and Clepson dos Santos are two very young boxers who have earned their right to go to name but a few, it’s an exciting time and I can’t wait to see what these boxers will do." he added.

“The last time there was a home games Team NI boxers excelled in the ring winning nine medals, two gold, two silver and five bronze when Glasgow hosted the multi-games showpiece in 2014.

“I was there in Glasgow, of course the games being in Birmingham makes a huge difference, family and friends can travel to support, that is a huge boost for boxers.”

Boxing Squad

48kg (F): Nicole Clyde (Antrim ABC)

50kg (F): Carly McNaul (Ormeau Road)

51kg (M): Clepson Dos Santos (Holy Trinity)

54kg (M): Dylan Eagleson (St Paul's)

57kg (F): Michaela Walsh (Emerald)

57kg (M): Jude Gallagher (Two Castles)

60kg (F): Amy Broadhurst (St Bronagh's)

63.5kg (M): John Paul Hale (Star)

67kg (M): Eugene McKeever (Holy Family, Drogheda)

70kg (F): Eireann Nugent (Immaculata)

71kg (M): Aidan Walsh (Emerald)

75kg (M): Jake Tucker (Emerald)

92+kg (M): Damien Sullivan (Emerald)