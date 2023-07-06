Boxing: Twinbrook’s Watson aiming for first pro title Down Under

IT’S a long way from Saints Boxing Club to the sunny beaches of the Queensland coast in Australia, but Nathan Watson (9-2) is hoping to start making waves this weekend when he faces Declan Kelly (7-4) for the Australian National Boxing Federation Australasian middleweight title on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Twinbrook native headed Down Under over four years ago and it has not been without its challenges.

After boxing on an Antrim vs Basque Country show at the Balmoral Hotel in 2019, he and his partner were on a flight one week later as he set off to embark on his professional journey.

Initially operating out of the Fortitude Gym alongside Newry’s Conor Wallace, he enjoyed a debut win, but the offset of the Covid-19 pandemic would throw everything into disarray as training, never mind fighting, became a real problem.

He admits that there were times when he felt it was perhaps better to just head for home, but instead linked up with highly-touted coach John Bastable and manager Angelo Di Carlo of Ace Boxing.

Slowly but surely, things began to move and Watson was racking up the wins, improving to 8-0.

However, a defeat back in December to Dan Hill left the-then super-welterweight with a decision to make and after flirting with middleweight and stopping Ryan Heck, he moved back down and suffered a second reverse against Manyang Dut.

Boiling down was clearly affecting his performances so he is now back at middle and this Saturday (Sunday, Irish time) he gets a first career title shot against Kelly.

“I’ve been out here over four years, but this is my first title fight and I requested it,” said Watson from his home outside Brisbane as he made his final preparations for this week’s eight-round fight.

“I was fighting at super-welterweight a couple of fights ago against Dan Hill who is now the Australian champion (and defends on the top of the bill this weekend), but I could feel that weight difference right away as I was cutting down too much.

“I got offered two fights I the space of a few weeks after that. The first I got a knockout win over Ryan Heck at middleweight but moved back down (against Dut) and again felt the weight I was cutting too much and the work-rate caught up as the tiredness got me.

“So, me and my team decided to go to middleweight and requested the Australasian title. If I move up I’ll be able to plant my feet more and get right back in the mix.”

Watson’s dad will touch down in Queensland this week despite his aversion to flying but Nathan is planning his first trip home soon having not been back in Ireland since departing all that time ago.

He is keen to have an added piece of luggage with him but knows he will be tested against a man who he knows only too well having sparred countless rounds.

Although being a long way from home, the Irish community come out in force to back their boxers and this weekend will be no different.

Watson will be conceding considerable height and reach, but believes he will hold some advantages too in terms of being stronger at the weight.

Familiarity can sometimes lead to a fight becoming cagey, but Watson doesn’t see it that way and expected a full-blooded battle - one he knows he must win to get his career firmly on the rails.

“We have sparred each other loads but he was the only other one in the top 10 in Australia eligible for it,” he explained.

“He had actually fought Heck before so it was good to get a bit of an insight even though they aren’t similar styles.

“Kelly is about 6’3, tall and skinny, but because we know each other so well, I don’t expect any holding back. We know each other’s power and speed. He’ll know I’ll be stronger as he cuts (weight) a lot and I’m coming up, so I expect both of us to go for it.

“I know he’ll really want this belt as he just had a kid and that’s big motivation and he recently lost this title.

“We are on the right path. I messed up a bit with the weight but it’s good to get a shot at a regional belt as you need those to push on.”