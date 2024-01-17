Boxing: Ulster Elite semi-finals at Girdwood tonight

THE 2024 Ulster Elite Boxing Championships will see six semi-finals down for decision this evening (Wednesday) at Girdwood Community Hub ahead of Friday's finals at the same venue.

On Monday at Ormeau Boxing Club, there was one quarter-final bout that saw Holy Family's Rory Lavery defeat Luke Mooreglass of Holy Trinity 4-1 at 63.5kg semi-final to set up a semi-final against Erne's Anthony Malanaphy this evening.

That light-welterweight division saw the highest entry rate with the winner of that semi-final to face the winner of the other last four clash tonight between defending champion JP Hale of Star ABC and Ballyshannon's Luke McAleer.

There are also two semi-finals at welterweight down for decision, with Clonard's Nathan Richmond facing Gianni Richmond of Cairn Lodge and St John Bosco's Charles McDonagh in against Cahir Gormley from Illies GG - the winner of both contesting Friday's final.

Other semi-finals will see St John Bosco's Padraig Downey and Holy Trinity's Bryce Collins meet to decide who faces Star's Louis Rooney in the 48kg final, while Holy Trinity's Most Kambule is awaiting the winner of the 75kg semi-final between club-mate Karl McCrystal and Emerald's Lex Weston.

Boxing begins this evening at 7.30pm with a £10 entry for adults and £5 for U16s.

Wednesday's semi-finals

48kg: Padraig Downey (St John Bosco) v Bryce Collins (Holy Trinity)

63.5kg: John Paul Hale (Star) v Luke McAleer (Ballyshannon)

63.5kg: Anthony Malanaphy (Erne) v Rory Lavery (Holy Family)

67kg: Nathan Richmond (Clonard) v Gianni Richmond (Cairn Lodge)

67kg: Charles McDonagh (St John Bosco) v Cahir Gormley (Illies GG)

75kg: Karl McCrystal (Holy Trinity) v Lex Weston (Emerald)